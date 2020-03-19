With 166 people infected with the coronavirus so far, India is doing everything it can, to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. Schools and colleges have been shut and people are working from home as a precautionary measure.

Source: BBC

While scientists around the world are trying their best to find the cure to the virus, there's a special breed of Indian politicians who've found remedies in cow dung & urine. An outfit even organised a 'gaumutra party' to 'neutralise the effects of coronavirus'.

Now, another politician and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey claimed that spending time in the sun will help fight coronavirus.

According to him, sunlight improves immunity and provides vitamin D, which in turn helps fight coronavirus. Therefore, people should spend at least 15 minutes daily in the sun.

Source: Financial Express

This is how people reacted to his statement.

Anyway, I am gonna head out for my 15-minute dosage of everyday sun. Bye Corona!