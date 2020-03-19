With 166 people infected with the coronavirus so far, India is doing everything it can, to prevent the spread of the disease in the country. Schools and colleges have been shut and people are working from home as a precautionary measure.

While scientists around the world are trying their best to find the cure to the virus, there's a special breed of Indian politicians who've found remedies in cow dung & urine. An outfit even organised a 'gaumutra party' to 'neutralise the effects of coronavirus'.

Now, another politician and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey claimed that spending time in the sun will help fight coronavirus.

#WATCH Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey: People should spend at least 15 minutes in the sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such (#Coronavirus) viruses. pic.twitter.com/F80PX6VOmy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

According to him, sunlight improves immunity and provides vitamin D, which in turn helps fight coronavirus. Therefore, people should spend at least 15 minutes daily in the sun.

This is how people reacted to his statement.

Einstein and Newton shaking in their graves 😂 — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) March 19, 2020

Ahh yes the jadoo pic.twitter.com/6vVmFeAS9E — Paritosh (@ParitoshR_Singh) March 19, 2020

Watch Koi Mill Gya dumb human. — Sagar Papneja (@chholekulchey) March 19, 2020

This buddha has no knowledge about the science and he is a health minister 😡 — ravi ranjan (@CallmeRanjanji) March 19, 2020

Vitamin D mean while ... pic.twitter.com/A7KDoXkVRi — Sumit (@iamdecipherable) March 19, 2020

He is the health minister of India 😱. God, please save us! — #Economist (@_IamAamAadmi) March 19, 2020

Mantriji should spend atleast 18 hours a day in solitary self quarantine.



Rest 6 hours with family. — Dhondu (@_setoodeh) March 19, 2020

Anyway, I am gonna head out for my 15-minute dosage of everyday sun. Bye Corona!