In a horrendous accident in Delhi, a man rammed his BMW into a vehicle and killed two children when he was testing the speed of his new BMW.

Reports claim that Sahil Narang, a resident of Delhi's Nirman Vihar, lost control of the vehicle while he was testing the speed and control of his new car.

The incident took place near the Lodhi Road flyover when the BMW rammed into a Wagon R and then flipped over and bashed the people sleeping on the footpath.

As per reports, this gruesome incident took two lives, namely six-year-old Roshini and her 10-year-old brother Amir, and injured eight others, after they were taken to AIIMS trauma centre.

The driver of Wagon R car, Yatin Kishore Sharma, informed police that the accident took place around 4:30 am when they were coming from Samrat Hotel and going towards Surya Hotel via Lodhi Road. He further stated the car was driven in a rash and negligent manner, which flipped and injured people sleeping on the pavement.

Following the accident, the police said the accused ran away from the location but was spotted on the surveillance camera.

Efforts were made to first ensure the route by which the black car had gone after the incident. We analyzed surveillance footage from 60-70 cameras installed on the road towards Oberoi Hotel, Lodhi Road, Barapulla road, and Lajpat Rai Marg. In one of the cameras, it was found that the offending vehicle after the accident had turned towards Neela Gumbad in Nizamuddin.

After identifying the car details, the police raided the residence of Sahil Narang, who said he had given his car to his nephew to get it serviced at a workshop.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he, along with his uncle, was coming from the airport and he was driving the BMW. He further mentioned the vehicle was newly purchased and he was testing its speed and control.

