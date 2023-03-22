Last night, strong tremors of Earthquake were experienced in Northern India, including Delhi – NCR, with a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter Scale, reported Reuters. Reportedly, the jolts were experienced in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan, with its epicentre in Afghanistan.

As the tremors were felt, panic-stricken residents were seen walking out of their houses to avoid any unforeseen danger. Here are glimpses of yesterday’s earthquake that news outlets and people have shared on social media.

WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People rush out of their houses to open spaces as several parts of north India experience strong tremors of earthquake.



Visuals from Golf City, Noida. pic.twitter.com/Y5GmK1Ck2S — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

VIDEO | People rush out of their houses in #DelhiNCR as earthquake felt in north India. #DelhiEarthquake (PTI) pic.twitter.com/CjUlZX197g — TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) March 21, 2023

After a massive earthquake in Afghanistan, there were sustained tremors felt in northern parts of India for several seconds.#earthquake #delhiearthquake #Afganistan #earthquakedelhi pic.twitter.com/ZBi7EyFOpR — NewsNowNation (@NewsNowNation) March 21, 2023

Whole Noida is out of their Homes #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/Ls7jLIWFlR — Bhupinder Soni (@Bhupinder_35) March 21, 2023

Abbreviated as EQL, Earthquake Light is a luminous aerial phenomenon wherein eerie balls of light or glow may be observed in the sky as a result of movement in tectonic plates or volcanic eruptions. It was spotted in Delhi yesterday, as people were baffled by the purple, blue, and green glow in the sky.

EQL seen in Delhi during #earthquake pic.twitter.com/wDuTulkDHU — Ashutosh Pathak (@Ashuispathak) March 21, 2023

J&K: Emergency LSCS was going-on at SDH Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of #Earthquake were felt.

Kudos to doctors and staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & all are safe pic.twitter.com/g7mUTe2sqf — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 21, 2023

Tremors felt in South Delhi!

Earthquake in Delhi NCR. Everyone is outside their homes and shocked. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/exFPqh5sTB — Omvesh Upadhyay (@Omvesh_Upadhyay) March 21, 2023

All of us, including boxers from around the globe, rushed outside our hotel at top speed feeling the tremors. Fortunately, everyone is safe.#EarthquakeDelhi pic.twitter.com/mifq50XU53 — Saarthak (@SaarthakTweets) March 21, 2023

Continues earthquakes Delhi NCR pic.twitter.com/lUeEHufuF5 — Kshemsmita Jain (@kshemsmita) March 21, 2023

Reportedly, at least 13 people are believed to have been dead in Afghanistan and Pakistan because of yesterday’s earthquake.

Stay Safe.