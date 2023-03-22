Last night, strong tremors of Earthquake were experienced in Northern India, including Delhi – NCR, with a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter Scale, reported Reuters. Reportedly, the jolts were experienced in Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan, with its epicentre in Afghanistan.
As the tremors were felt, panic-stricken residents were seen walking out of their houses to avoid any unforeseen danger. Here are glimpses of yesterday’s earthquake that news outlets and people have shared on social media.
Abbreviated as EQL, Earthquake Light is a luminous aerial phenomenon wherein eerie balls of light or glow may be observed in the sky as a result of movement in tectonic plates or volcanic eruptions. It was spotted in Delhi yesterday, as people were baffled by the purple, blue, and green glow in the sky.
Reportedly, at least 13 people are believed to have been dead in Afghanistan and Pakistan because of yesterday’s earthquake.
Stay Safe.