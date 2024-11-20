Let’s be real, education in India is turning into a luxury that’s bleeding middle-class wallets dry. Jaipur-based entrepreneur and IIT Bombay alumnus Rishabh Jain recently shared a shocking breakdown of his daughter’s school fees on X (formerly Twitter), and it’s making parents everywhere scream ‘bhai, kya karen phir?’

Jain revealed that enrolling his first-grader in a reputed Jaipur school would cost a jaw-dropping ₹4.27 lakh per year. Yes, you read that right, four lakh plus just to get a six-year-old into Grade 1. For context, that’s almost 25% of a family’s annual income if they’re making ₹20 lakh a year.

And before you think, “20 lakh sounds comfortable,” Jain broke it down: after 30% taxes, daily expenses, and EMIs, paying ₹4 lakh for one kid’s education is straight-up unaffordable.

Jain’s post struck a nerve online, amassing over 1.5 million views. Frustrated parents chimed in, agreeing that quality education feels like an unattainable dream. One user aptly called it a “commercial enterprise,” while another parent from Noida echoed, “Trust me, education is no longer a necessity but a business model.”

But not everyone was buying Jain’s argument. Some accused him of cherry-picking the costliest school to prove his point. “You’re exaggerating! Not every school charges this much,” one critic wrote. Jain clapped back, saying, “Marry, have kids, and live in a metro city. Then you’ll get it.”

What’s worse? This issue isn’t just about private schools. Many users compared India’s for-profit education model to public-funded systems abroad. While countries like Finland and Germany prioritize quality and accessibility, India’s public schools are left gasping for resources. Private institutions, meanwhile, are thriving at the cost of middle-class aspirations.

Jain’s viral post has reignited a much-needed conversation about education as a privilege rather than a right. Whether you agree with him or not, one thing’s clear: the system isn’t doing any favors for families trying to give their kids the best shot in life.

So, what’s the solution? Public-funded schools need urgent attention, private schools need regulation, and parents? Well, they need a break. Or maybe a miracle. Because at this rate, quality education in India feels like an aspirational luxury.