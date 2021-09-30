Remember when Elon Musk sent a Tesla with a dummy human to space? Yeah, he wants to do something similar again.
Except, this time it won't be a Tesla and he won't be sending anything to space. Musk is planning to send a giant number 2 statue to Jeff Bezos to mark the fact that he is now the second-richest person on Earth, after losing the spot to Musk.
Love someone as much as Elon Musk loves trolling Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/93nDWlkR4e— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 29, 2021
In an email written to Forbes, the SpaceX CEO apparently wrote:
I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal.
While we try to figure if he is serious or not, here's how the internet has reacted to the news.
JUST IN: Elon Musk reveals he’s going to send Jeff Bezos a giant #2 statue after surpassing him as the world’s richest person‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/8ObcyLukA8— RapTV (@raptvcom) September 30, 2021
It's no funny or clever. It's obscene.#TaxTheRichhttps://t.co/6X1xY0bBuM— Zelda (@TheyWereStolen) September 30, 2021
FFS couldn't they just have kept this to themselveshttps://t.co/Mw3t07Q4Fm— 🏳️🌈Barry Bleu & Nila2🏳️🌈 (@BarryBleunNila2) September 29, 2021
I love the sense of humor @elonmusk has. If I were in his position, I would say the same thing. 👍🚀💪https://t.co/tK5zhVObMj— They Call Me Jeffrey (@nuken1) September 29, 2021
Does being a billionaire make you this annoying, gross, and self-focused, or does being this annoying, gross, and self-focused make you a billionaire? 🤔 https://t.co/aZX4Ep1e4H— smartgirlsfinishlast (@smartgirlslast) September 29, 2021
Super strange.