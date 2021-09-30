Remember when Elon Musk sent a Tesla with a dummy human to space? Yeah, he wants to do something similar again. 

Except, this time it won't be a Tesla and he won't be sending anything to space. Musk is planning to send a giant number 2 statue to Jeff Bezos to mark the fact that he is now the second-richest person on Earth, after losing the spot to Musk.

In an email written to Forbes, the SpaceX CEO apparently wrote:

I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal.

While we try to figure if he is serious or not, here's how the internet has reacted to the news.

Super strange.