Remember when Elon Musk sent a Tesla with a dummy human to space? Yeah, he wants to do something similar again.

Except, this time it won't be a Tesla and he won't be sending anything to space. Musk is planning to send a giant number 2 statue to Jeff Bezos to mark the fact that he is now the second-richest person on Earth, after losing the spot to Musk.

Love someone as much as Elon Musk loves trolling Jeff Bezos.https://t.co/93nDWlkR4e — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 29, 2021

In an email written to Forbes, the SpaceX CEO apparently wrote:

I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal.

While we try to figure if he is serious or not, here's how the internet has reacted to the news.

JUST IN: Elon Musk reveals he’s going to send Jeff Bezos a giant #2 statue after surpassing him as the world’s richest person‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/8ObcyLukA8 — RapTV (@raptvcom) September 30, 2021

Bourgeois society tells us that this is behavior worthy of emulation. https://t.co/f6TNQPnDfO — The Millennial Snowflake (@Teh_Snowflake) September 29, 2021

FFS couldn't they just have kept this to themselveshttps://t.co/Mw3t07Q4Fm — 🏳️‍🌈Barry Bleu & Nila2🏳️‍🌈 (@BarryBleunNila2) September 29, 2021

I love the sense of humor @elonmusk has. If I were in his position, I would say the same thing. 👍🚀💪https://t.co/tK5zhVObMj — They Call Me Jeffrey (@nuken1) September 29, 2021

Does being a billionaire make you this annoying, gross, and self-focused, or does being this annoying, gross, and self-focused make you a billionaire? 🤔 https://t.co/aZX4Ep1e4H — smartgirlsfinishlast (@smartgirlslast) September 29, 2021

Super strange.