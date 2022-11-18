Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the platform has become the hot talk of the town. There is news of weird updates, mass layoffs, pissed employees, and whatnot floating about the social media company. However, in the recent turn of events, Twitter is now also witnessing mass resignations after Musk gave a ‘hardcore culture’ ultimatum to employees.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk had asked the Twitter staff to choose between committing to “long hours at high intensity” or leaving. Unsurprisingly, most opted for quitting than surrendering to a toxic work culture.

Reportedly, Elon Musk told the staff that they would need to be exceedingly hardcore to make the platform successful. He gave them a 1.5-day (36 hours) time to decide whether they wished to stay and build ‘breakthrough Twitter 2.0’ or leave with 3 months of severance pay.

Soon after his ultimatum, several employees began posting farewell messages and emojis on their Slack group, reports The Verge.

Meanwhile, here is how departing Twitter employees and people following the turmoil post the Elon Musk takeover are reacting.

Following the mass exodus, an insulting message “Elon Musk: …mediocre manchild, petty privileged, pressurized privilege, petty racist, megalomaniac, worthless billionaire, bankruptcy baby, supreme parasite…” is being projected on a loop on San Francisco headquarters.

This video is being projected on @Twitter HQ in #SanFrancisco this evening. It all comes as the company is reportedly facing a wave of resignations following @elonmusk’s ultimatum to employees. Update at 11 @abc7newsbayarea! #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/ZZAGCYnqld — Tim Johns (@tim_johns_) November 18, 2022

I think it’s kind of fun to think about how @elonmusk is terrified that employees would sabotage Twitter on the way out, yet he incentivized mass resignations which caused key staff who keep the lights on to quit. He sabotaged Twitter himself. https://t.co/zz9NWKHG8Y https://t.co/zpiO7A05ga — Adam Mordecai, Writer/Bacon Wrapped Turkey (@advodude) November 18, 2022

This line gets me every time.



"Twitter, which no longer has a communications department, did not respond to requests for comment."



https://t.co/sxBA7yn2ge — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) November 18, 2022

In a week the only people still working at Twitter will be those with H1B visas because they can’t quit. https://t.co/JHU4OhDF5h — SIVA VAIDHYANATHAN 🦬 🗽🤘🏽 (@sivavaid) November 17, 2022

Elon Musk is bringing Twitter to such a fast and ruinous end that it almost feels intentional.



Like mass resignations, enforcing cruel working conditions, systems failing, mass illegitimizing of verified accounts… how does one guy fuck everything up this quickly accidentally? — Hershey Bar (P) Panda (@HersheyBarPanda) November 18, 2022

Cannot BELIEVE that the "I'm gonna need you to commit to be 5000% hyper-turbo by 5pm tomorrow!!!!" email did not work https://t.co/1WUqjx4ndv — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 17, 2022

“As the 5 p.m. deadline passed, some who had called in began hanging up, seemingly having decided to leave, even as Mr. Musk continued speaking”

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



via @NYTimes https://t.co/jEJ895xMSR — EBone (@EBone) November 18, 2022

Firing your employees for what they say in their texts and tweets? What happened to Mr "Freedom of Speech"? Guess you're Mr "Cancel Culture" 😉😂

Resignations Roil Twitter as Elon Musk Tries Persuading Some Workers to Stay https://t.co/6WSsgvsroF — Misty ⚖️💙🗳️(don't judge me by my grammar 😖) (@workingmomjd) November 18, 2022

After the mass resignations, Twitter closed its office buildings and restricted employee access badges till Monday. People also began trending a hashtag, #RIPTwitter, seeing the social media company in complete disarray. Users are wondering whether the platform is about to shut down.

Me looking back at my three followers one last time since Twitter about to shut down #RIPTwitter #TwitterDown

pic.twitter.com/1MITBwhlZB — JC (@JuanCafecito) November 18, 2022

Elon Musk : Either work 100 hours a week or leave



Twitter Employees: #RIPTwitter #GoodByeTwitter pic.twitter.com/OK9sXPmab7 — comedianwasalu 🇵🇸 (@comedianwasalu) November 18, 2022

Even in the current state of affairs, Musk has been relentlessly joking about the chaos at Twitter.

Let that sink in … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

How do you make a small fortune in social media?



Start out with a large one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

(Honestly, nothing that Musk does seems surprising anymore)

What do you think will be the fate of Twitter?

