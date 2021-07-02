I don't know how to put this without getting a few gasps, but some of us are really okay with our 9-5 jobs.
I don't want to start my own business, I don't have that bone in me. So, when an entrepreneur says something like this person below, one has to stop them for a conversation.
If you can't explain your startup idea in a single sentence, then you should continue doing 9 to 5.— Taher Dhanerawala (@taherdhanera) June 30, 2021
First of all, why is pitching the idea in one line a prerequisite? I mean, is that a thing? Anyway, I am ready to let this pass because my knowledge in the field is clearly not much.
No, plenty of entrepreneurs don’t spend their time trying to write a elevator pitch.— John Pa (@itsjohnpa) June 30, 2021
They’re too busy trying to build the next big thing.
Do that, and you’ll be able to quit your job.
But why? So If the explanation spills to 3 sentences does that mean startup is gonna fail? Lol— Vandana Jain (@LeVandana1) June 30, 2021
But the connotation that 9-5 jobs are somewhat less desirable, is a bit odd. And I am not the only one who has this opinion. A lot of people on Twitter do.
What’s wrong with a 9 to 5? 🤔I think we as a society need to stop talking down on hard-working people who have a 9 to 5 to support their families.— eMarketing Wire | Ruchama (@EmarketingWire) June 30, 2021
Some day I will want to understand why we have so much disdain for regular job goers. If all becomes start up founders who in God's name will work in them ?! https://t.co/jneQqxvOzt— Priyashmita (@priyashmita) July 1, 2021
Lmao, startup hustlers really be thinking they are their own boss when they have more stakeholders to answer to than any '9 to 5 loser' would. https://t.co/S1JnSHhNqG— Prajesh Dey (@thisdogewrites) June 30, 2021
It is physically impossible for me to explain anything in one line. By this person's logic, thank God I didn't become an entrepreneur.