I don't know how to put this without getting a few gasps, but some of us are really okay with our 9-5 jobs.  

I don't want to start my own business, I don't have that bone in me. So, when an entrepreneur says something like this person below, one has to stop them for a conversation.

First of all, why is pitching the idea in one line a prerequisite? I mean, is that a thing? Anyway, I am ready to let this pass because my knowledge in the field is clearly not much.

But the connotation that 9-5 jobs are somewhat less desirable, is a bit odd. And I am not the only one who has this opinion. A lot of people on Twitter do. 

It is physically impossible for me to explain anything in one line. By this person's logic, thank God I didn't become an entrepreneur. 