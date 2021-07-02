I don't know how to put this without getting a few gasps, but some of us are really okay with our 9-5 jobs.

I don't want to start my own business, I don't have that bone in me. So, when an entrepreneur says something like this person below, one has to stop them for a conversation.

If you can't explain your startup idea in a single sentence, then you should continue doing 9 to 5. — Taher Dhanerawala (@taherdhanera) June 30, 2021

First of all, why is pitching the idea in one line a prerequisite? I mean, is that a thing? Anyway, I am ready to let this pass because my knowledge in the field is clearly not much.

No, plenty of entrepreneurs don’t spend their time trying to write a elevator pitch.



They’re too busy trying to build the next big thing.



Do that, and you’ll be able to quit your job. — John Pa (@itsjohnpa) June 30, 2021

But why? So If the explanation spills to 3 sentences does that mean startup is gonna fail? Lol — Vandana Jain (@LeVandana1) June 30, 2021

But the connotation that 9-5 jobs are somewhat less desirable, is a bit odd. And I am not the only one who has this opinion. A lot of people on Twitter do.

What’s wrong with a 9 to 5? 🤔I think we as a society need to stop talking down on hard-working people who have a 9 to 5 to support their families. — eMarketing Wire | Ruchama (@EmarketingWire) June 30, 2021

Those 9 to 5 goers are the ones making a startup grow. I wonder if a start-up owner can code for all life and perform other tasks required in a company if he/she doesn't have "9-5 people". https://t.co/8ZZuqJXvSs — Shreyansh (@shrey_ansh9) July 1, 2021

Some day I will want to understand why we have so much disdain for regular job goers. If all becomes start up founders who in God's name will work in them ?! https://t.co/jneQqxvOzt — Priyashmita (@priyashmita) July 1, 2021

Lmao, startup hustlers really be thinking they are their own boss when they have more stakeholders to answer to than any '9 to 5 loser' would. https://t.co/S1JnSHhNqG — Prajesh Dey (@thisdogewrites) June 30, 2021

It is physically impossible for me to explain anything in one line. By this person's logic, thank God I didn't become an entrepreneur.