Indian gamers have been looking for alternatives for PUBG Mobile ever since it was banned in the country along with 118 other apps.

Among the alternatives, 'PABJE' is one desi version that everyone seems to be talking about. So, if you are missing actual PUBG, here are a few things to know about it.

Everything about PABJE is copied from PUBG Mobile, including the PlayStore description and the name. At best, this game seems like a make-do replacement of the actual game.



iPhone users cannot play this game as it is not available on the App Store as of now. It is unclear whether an iOS version of PABJE will be rolled out or not. Till then, the game is available for Android users.

Reportedly, PABJE has over 100,000 installs till now. It is being said that this number will only increase as more people come to know about it.



The player has to connect to the internet, click on the map after which the player will get on a helicopter. After landing, the player can take it from there.



Even though the game has tried to replace PUBG Mobile but it fails to do so. From poor graphics to too many ads, PABJE has failed to make the cut.

With PUBG Mobile being banned in India, there are many replacements on its way. One of them also being FAU-G.