A recent claim stated that women should not take Covid-19 vaccines five days before and after their period cycle but, that's NOT true. It's fake news.

In an attempt to clear the air, the government appealed to all women not to fall prey to fake news and to get themselves vaccinated, irrespective of their periods.

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle.



Don't fall for rumours!



All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x pic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2021

In fact, doctors and activists have also stepped into squash such claims, stating periods have nothing to do with the vaccinations.

A lot of patients messaging me asking if it’s safe/ effective to take the vaccine during their period. Some silly WhatsApp rumour has spooked everyone.



Your period has no effect on the vaccine efficacy.



Take it as soon as you can.



Spread the word, please. — Dr. Munjaal V. Kapadia (@ScissorTongue) April 24, 2021

Hi menstruators, if you’re receiving messages such as people who menstruate should not take the #CovidVaccine during or near their menstrual cycles, please know it’s completely crap. There is no such health issue.



Please register yourself and bust the myth. #VaccinesSaveLives — Japleen Pasricha (@japna_p) April 24, 2021

I got both my doses when I had my periods. I got covid later on because I work in a hospital but recovered without side effects within a week all thanks to he vaccine. PLEASE GET VACCINATED, there will be very mild side effects BUT IT WILL SAVE YOUR LIFE. https://t.co/XqZCM0Ob0k — Wear your mask (@vakeel_saheba) April 24, 2021

While speaking to The Quint, Dr Munjaal Kapadia, a gynaecologist at Namaha Hospital said:

Firstly, periods do not have any impact on the immunity of a person. You can take the vaccine even during your periods. Periods have no effect on the vaccine. One should take the vaccine at the earliest. You are not supposed to delay your vaccine just because you are on your periods.

Dr Anjila Aneja, a gynaecologist at Fortis La-Femme also refuted these claims and said:

There is no problem if a woman takes vaccine during, after and before periods unless she is planning for a baby. Don’t withhold your vaccination because of this.

So, there is nothing to worry about.

The government has opened Covid-19 vaccination for all above 18 years of age from May 1. Click here to know how to register.

Beware of fake news. Always check reliable sources before believing anything.