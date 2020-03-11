In 2002, China saw an outbreak of SARS, which spread across the world, killed nearly 800 people and was also caused by coronavirus. This virus originated from a food market in Foshan, China. Like many others, this virus came from an animal.

Again on December 31, 2019, COVID-19 infected 27 people in China, and was also said to originate from a food market, this time in Wuhan. Out of the 41 patients that were at the core of this disease, 27 had been to the Huanan market.

As of now, the novel coronavirus has killed 3,800 people and has spread across 83 countries. Scientists and doctors around the world are trying to find a cure, the Chinese government has time and again ignored the reason behind these viral diseases.

The novel coronavirus is said to have originated from bats, passed on to pangolins and then made its way to humans. But how did this happen? Well, China has a variety of wet food markets that sell wildlife animals for consumption.

Why is China's wet market the hot bed for these diseases?

In this video by Vox, they explain why China’s wildlife trade could be the reason behind these pandemics which are putting global health at risk. It also talks about why China's government isn't banning the market yet. Not everyone in China consumes these wild animals, who are kept in unspeakable conditions.

With cages stacked one on top of another, these diseases fester in unhygienic markets. These animals are purchased by only the richest in the country, which is why the government lifted the ban on the market post the SARS outbreak.

While some of these wildlife animals are legally being sold, many others like tigers and pangolins are illegally traded at the market. The video also talks about how China is now considering amending the law again.

Watch the full video here:

