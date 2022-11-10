‘Money isn’t everything’. We have heard this phrase from our parents quite a lot of times in our lives. Why? So that we understand the value of relationships, life, and more. If you are someone, who gets constantly upset about his or her father’s job ‘coz log kya kahenge? then you must read this.

We found an inspirational story of a Bihar woman acknowledging her father’s contribution in supporting her dreams on Twitter. It will surely make you believe that money isn’t really everything.

Image credits: Prachi Thakur’s Linkedin handle

This Twitter thread will make your heart shed tears of joy.

The thread shared by @cinemapuram, features a picture of Prachi Thakur, a TEDX speaker posing with her father, a betel shop owner who earlier used to fix gas stoves and cookers.

The story in Prachi’s words goes like:

1. “As a kid, I felt ashamed of my father. He worked at a small shop on the side of the road, fixing people’s gas stoves and cookers.”

"As a kid, I felt ashamed of my father. He worked at a small shop on the side of the road, fixing people's gas stoves and cookers. We lived in Supaul, a small town in Bihar. All we had was a kacha house, and a mitti ka angaan outside. And we ate the same thing most of the

2. Prachi shared how she would survive on “roti, onions, and aachaar” in a kachcha house. Her mom sewed clothes for her family to sustain.

days–roti, onions, and achaar.

Amma sewed clothes to help our family sustain. I wore Bhaiyya's old clothes to school and wrote in my same old notebook every year, while other kids got fancy new Navneet books. I'd be mortified.

At 10, I was asked to write an essay on 'family'.

At 10, I was asked to write an essay on ‘family’. — சினிமாபுரம்💜 (@cinemapuram) November 8, 2022

3. Prachi was once asked to write an essay on ‘family’ and wrote, “Bauji is a businessman and Amma is a tailor.” She was later shamed by a boy about her father’s profession.

I simply wrote, 'Bauji is a businessman, and Amma is a tailor.' And that's also how I introduced my parents to everyone. One day, during an argument, a boy said, 'Tere baap ki paan ki dukaan hai, don't fly.' I ran home crying, and told Bauji, 'Why can't you work at an office?'

4. This made Prachi cry, however, her father told the girl that ‘money is not everything in life’.

He wiped my tears, and said, ‘Money isn’t everything in life.’ But back then, I didn't realise the value of his words.

What kept me going everyday was my hunger for knowledge; but society couldn’t digest that. And over time, I realised how much Bauji defended me! When relatives — சினிமாபுரம்💜 (@cinemapuram) November 8, 2022

5. While Prachi didn’t understand the value of his words, father kept defended their relatives who would call her “too loud” and “too into studies”.

pointed out that I was 'too' loud, or too into my studies, Bauji would stop talking to them. Girls in my city with well-to-do fathers were married off after 10th, but my Bauji was busy saving for my higher studies.

He even taught me that there was no difference between men and

He even taught me that there was no difference between men and — சினிமாபுரம்💜 (@cinemapuram) November 8, 2022

Read more about her story here:

women. While girls in my area went to cooking classes, my father cooked for us. I realised that I had something none of them had–a father who cared about my dreams. It changed the way I looked at him. I felt proud to be his daughter! I started wearing my old uniform with pride,

and happily used my torn books.

And when I decided to get my masters in Pondicherry, people said, ‘Why waste money? Marry her off!’ But Bauji just supported me.

Over the next 2 years, people in my village spread rumours about me. ‘She probably got pregnant and ran away.’ — சினிமாபுரம்💜 (@cinemapuram) November 8, 2022

But, instead of getting offended, I’d laugh–Bauji had taught me that.

And he taught me how to be confident, too. I still remember, the first time I anchored an event in my neighbourhood, I was so nervous. I told him, 'I can't do it.' But he said, 'Just picture everyone in the

audience as a sack of potatoes.'I laughed and killed it on stage.Since den,I've only moved up in life.From performing guest lectures at universities to sharing my life at a TEDx,'the sack of potatoes'has worked for me! And when I spoke on the TEDx platform,Bauji couldn't attend,

so he bought a television just to watch me!

Today,I’m completing my PhD,and working as a Diversity Trainer & Researcher. And if you ever meet Bauji? He’ll tell you all about it with his head held high!

Now,I do my best to spoil him.Every time I gift him a new shirt or a watch,

Bauji says, 'Beta, don't waste your money on me!' But how do I tell him–the little girl who was once ashamed of being a Paanwala's daughter, is ready to place the world

Twitter is loving this heartwarming story:

Prachi Thakur, who is also a Diversity Trainer and Researcher, had shared this story on her Linkedin handle a few months ago.

A girl’s father supporting her in achieving dreams is a blessing that every daughter deserves, no matter what job they do. Prachi, more power to you and your father. It really made our day.