Ever since the contentious CAA bill was passed in Lok sabha, people have been protesting against it.
Even though many intellectuals, historians and economists have spoken out against the now Act, BJP's decision to implement the Act has not deterred.
In fact, Home Minister Amit Shah has gone as far as challenging Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee to debate on the said act.
In response to the Home Minister, journalist Faye DSouza volunteered to take the challenge.
Mr Home Minister,— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 21, 2020
I respectfully volunteer to debate with you on the #CAA .
Just say when. https://t.co/DTMfLcqWvj
BJP Karnataka's official Twitter handle reciprocated the journalist's request and has accepted her proposition to debate. In the tweet, the party provided an address where they can have the debate.
Miss Journalist ? ? ?— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 23, 2020
We are ready to debate with you on the #CAA.
Address:
BJP Karnataka
Jagannatha Bhavana
Malleswaram
Bengaluru
When are you coming?
Just let us know how many of you are coming?
Only one Karyakarta will be sufficient to "Enlighten" You All about CAA ! ! ! https://t.co/kQ2JBkLxyc
Twitter users reacted to this.
what a joke😛😛 even your HM is struggling to pronounce CAA and you people messing with a well educated journo?😂😂— nationfirst (@nationfirst2020) January 23, 2020
Identify a person who can debate on CAA,— ~| Comerad Prasad | Say No To CAA & NRC |~ (@Manjina_Hani) January 23, 2020
Preferably HM of GOI or HM of KA,
Let it be aired live on televisions,@fayedsouza will gladly take your challenge.
If @AmitShah has guts he should have faced her as per his challenge, wouldn't have let his chelas to talk! #Shame
Tone of this tweet is so supercilious. When @fayedsouza responded to HM, she was respectful & courteous. Look at the taunt with which you start your tweet. PM had once said he is "pradhan sewak" of people. You don't serve(sewa) people with such tone. Disgusting.— Abhijit Paul (@paulabhijit7) January 23, 2020
That really sounds like a threat. You guys know that the quotes are making you look extra creepy, right???— kachada tapara (@kachadatapara) January 23, 2020
@BJP4India who handles your @BJP4Karnataka Twitter account. This is a new low even for you.— RDB (@creativedobani) January 24, 2020
Real rowdy.
Hello Bhakts, the message was amit Shah. First ask AS to come here or Delhi or Mumbai or anywhere in India— The Desert (@InstinctOfTribe) January 23, 2020
Even though the Home Minister has not responded to the journalist's request, we're waiting to see if the debate takes place.