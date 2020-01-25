Ever since the contentious CAA bill was passed in Lok sabha, people have been protesting against it.



Even though many intellectuals, historians and economists have spoken out against the now Act, BJP's decision to implement the Act has not deterred.

In fact, Home Minister Amit Shah has gone as far as challenging Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee to debate on the said act.

In response to the Home Minister, journalist Faye DSouza volunteered to take the challenge.

Mr Home Minister,



I respectfully volunteer to debate with you on the #CAA .



Just say when. https://t.co/DTMfLcqWvj — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) January 21, 2020

BJP Karnataka's official Twitter handle reciprocated the journalist's request and has accepted her proposition to debate. In the tweet, the party provided an address where they can have the debate.

Miss Journalist ? ? ?



We are ready to debate with you on the #CAA.



Address:



BJP Karnataka

Jagannatha Bhavana

Malleswaram

Bengaluru



When are you coming?



Just let us know how many of you are coming?



Only one Karyakarta will be sufficient to "Enlighten" You All about CAA ! ! ! https://t.co/kQ2JBkLxyc — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 23, 2020

Twitter users reacted to this.

what a joke😛😛 even your HM is struggling to pronounce CAA and you people messing with a well educated journo?😂😂 — nationfirst (@nationfirst2020) January 23, 2020

Identify a person who can debate on CAA,



Preferably HM of GOI or HM of KA,



Let it be aired live on televisions,@fayedsouza will gladly take your challenge.



If @AmitShah has guts he should have faced her as per his challenge, wouldn't have let his chelas to talk! #Shame — ~| Comerad Prasad | Say No To CAA & NRC |~ (@Manjina_Hani) January 23, 2020

Tone of this tweet is so supercilious. When @fayedsouza responded to HM, she was respectful & courteous. Look at the taunt with which you start your tweet. PM had once said he is "pradhan sewak" of people. You don't serve(sewa) people with such tone. Disgusting. — Abhijit Paul (@paulabhijit7) January 23, 2020

That really sounds like a threat. You guys know that the quotes are making you look extra creepy, right??? — kachada tapara (@kachadatapara) January 23, 2020

@fayedsouza Go there and shut their mouths. It's definitely going to though to tolerate stupids but expose them on camera. — Sumit Choudhary (@Sumit__Choudhry) January 25, 2020

@BJP4India who handles your @BJP4Karnataka Twitter account. This is a new low even for you.

Real rowdy. — RDB (@creativedobani) January 24, 2020

Hello Bhakts, the message was amit Shah. First ask AS to come here or Delhi or Mumbai or anywhere in India — The Desert (@InstinctOfTribe) January 23, 2020

Even though the Home Minister has not responded to the journalist's request, we're waiting to see if the debate takes place.