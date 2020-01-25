Ever since the contentious CAA bill was passed in Lok sabha, people have been protesting against it. 

Even though many intellectuals, historians and economists have spoken out against the now Act, BJP's decision to implement the Act has not deterred.    

In fact, Home Minister Amit Shah has gone as far as challenging Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee to debate on the said act. 

In response to the Home Minister, journalist Faye DSouza volunteered to take the challenge. 

BJP Karnataka's official Twitter handle reciprocated the journalist's request and has accepted her proposition to debate. In the tweet, the party provided an address where they can have the debate.  

Twitter users reacted to this. 

Even though the Home Minister has not responded to the journalist's request, we're waiting to see if the debate takes place.