The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others after a mob attacked them and others on Sunday night. The FIR charges them for reportedly attacking security guards and vandalising the server room on Saturday.

JNUSU president Aisha ghose was brutally beaten by ABVP masked goons

The FIR was registered on January 5 based on a complaint filed by the JNU administration.This is one of the three FIRs that have been filed in connection with the JNU violence. This comes after the students at JNU were attacked with iron rods by a masked mob. It has been almost two days since the students were attacked but no arrests have been made by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police has filed a FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others(name not in accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalizing server room on January 4. The complaint was filed by JNU administration. FIR was registered on January 5.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was amongst 30 others who were beaten and injured by masked goons armed with rods and sticks. She stated that nobody helped the students and the campus security left when the violence began. Several reports have stated that the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is behind the Sunday violence. However, in a recent update the Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe extremist group, has taken responsibility for the attack.



Pinky Chaudhary,Hindu Raksha Dal: JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers. #JNUViolence

They did not intervene to stop violence. Some complaints have already been filed. I will file another FIR. JNU shouldn't be seen in isolation, it's a targeted attack on students and dissenting voices by the government.

- Aishe Ghosh at a press conference

The moment you wear a mask, you are not a JNUite.#JNUViolence

According to reports, only one FIR has been filed against the masked mob by the Delhi Police which has clubbed together "multiple complaints."