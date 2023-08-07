The Indian Space Research Organization launched Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission to the Moon last month. Naturally, it was a proud moment for ISRO and whole India. On Saturday, the spacecraft entered lunar orbit and captured images of the moon.
Speaking of which, first-ever images of moon taken by Chandrayaan-3 are going viral. And they are stunning AF.
The official Twitter handle of Chandrayaan-3, (@chandrayaan_3), shared a clip of the first glimpses of moon during India’s third unmanned spacecraft’s lunar orbit insertion.
Check out some of the glimpses here:
Watch the clip here:
Let’s check out how netizens are reacting to it:
What a beautiful sight of the moon, isn’t it? We are so proud!
