The Indian Space Research Organization launched Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar mission to the Moon last month. Naturally, it was a proud moment for ISRO and whole India. On Saturday, the spacecraft entered lunar orbit and captured images of the moon.

Source: PTI/HT Print

Speaking of which, first-ever images of moon taken by Chandrayaan-3 are going viral. And they are stunning AF.

The official Twitter handle of Chandrayaan-3, (@chandrayaan_3), shared a clip of the first glimpses of moon during India’s third unmanned spacecraft’s lunar orbit insertion.

Check out some of the glimpses here:

Source: ISRO

Source: ISRO

Watch the clip here:

The Moon, as viewed by #Chandrayaan3 spacecraft during Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) on August 5, 2023.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/xQtVyLTu0c — LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 6, 2023

Let’s check out how netizens are reacting to it:

#Chandrayaan3 🤩 what a delightful sight to see ❤️ https://t.co/GVLoxAXG1M — Siva Ganesh Reddy (@pidugu__ganesh) August 6, 2023

This is awesome ! Proud of #ISRO. However as a Mumbaikar at heart, I must say tongue-in-cheek; the moons’ surface seems rather smoother with less craters than the Mumbai roads during the monsoon season. #MumbaiCity #mumbai #roads https://t.co/tLpWfFWkAn — Amitabh Arolkar/अमिताभ आरोळकर (@VegaTrader) August 6, 2023

"I am feeling Lunar🌕 Gravity" –Chandrayaan 3 🚀🛰🇮🇳

Awesome video 🎥 of moon 🌕🇮🇳 https://t.co/EwefX2RK1c — Rudi 🇮🇳 (@rudradev_sarkar) August 7, 2023

Just wow 🤩

Proud moment worth celebration..

thank you #ISRO https://t.co/TfKjxJWCdK — Šunita (@Sunrt11) August 7, 2023

#Chandrayaan3

proud moment for us.

Thank you @isro for feeding our inner child who always wanted to be a space explorer 👍 https://t.co/OAmmCX22bA — 🅖🅤🅡🅤 🅟🅜 #SaveSoil 🇮🇳 (@GuruPM99) August 7, 2023

Missin possible ! Closer to the moon ! https://t.co/Rn3f4bsQLw — Awanish K Awasthi (@AwasthiAwanishK) August 6, 2023

What a beautiful sight of the moon, isn’t it? We are so proud!