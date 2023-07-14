The scientists at the Indian Space Research Organization successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan space center in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 marks India’s third lunar mission to the moon. The mission aims to attempt a soft landing on the moon’s south pole and conduct experiments.

Speaking at a news conference, the scientists behind this crucial mission were beaming with pride. In one of the viral videos from the conference, the ISRO chairman and the Chandrayaan-3 project director fell short of words after the rocket was launched successfully. S Somanath and P Veeramuthuvel fell short of words and could not speak out of happiness while addressing the people. Their reaction is utterly wholesome and you cannot help but feel proud of their achievement.

Take a look at the video here.

#WATCH |ISRO chief S Somanath and the team behind #Chandrayaan3 share their delight after the LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched it into orbit.



"Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon. Health of the Spacecraft is normal," says ISRO. pic.twitter.com/cRlegcsgHI — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

The viral video has fetched over 153.6K views and more than 7K likes and comments. People spammed the comment section with congratulatory messages for the team of ISRO scientists and engineers behind Chandrayaan-3. Many were proud of how far India has come with regard to lunar missions.

Here’s what they had to say.

Overwhelming emotions are visible … 😍😍😍😍🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Pratiba Kaul (@pratiba_sk) July 14, 2023

The simplicity and delight in our ethos is humbling for the level of achievement 🙏🏼🏆 — R Archie (@archieroyal2) July 14, 2023

i can see so much satisfaction in his emotions , hope everything gone be as planned😇 — Sachin yadav (@Raosachin4) July 14, 2023

He is so short of words. 🥺



A lot of hard work and time goes into it, hope this mission proves to be a great success for India. — राहुल तंवर (@RahulTavar_) July 14, 2023

he can't get his words out😄. Congrats to the mission team! — Rupali Shanker (@RupaliShanker) July 14, 2023

His happiness is telling how much effort they put into this mission…🥹 — SMRUTI(He/Him) (@IamSmruti_09) July 14, 2023

This video say all. Proud moment https://t.co/GKmzAuEniX — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) July 14, 2023

If falling short of words had a face 🥹😍🤩

Proud of our hardworking scientists.#Chandrayaan3 https://t.co/tsVDXdhC0x — Swathi B (@SwathiBandhu8) July 14, 2023

Heroes of the glorious event today. They must be celebrated in every damn way so proud 🫡#Chandrayaan3 @isro https://t.co/09EM1PGBXk — Shraddha Singh ☕️ (@SinghShraddha91) July 14, 2023

According to the estimates shared by ISRO, the LVM3 is supposed to land on the moon on August 23-24, after a 42-day journey. With the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface, India will join the ranks of the US, China, and Russia as the fourth nation to demonstrate its capability for safe and smooth lunar landings, illustrating its technological advancements.