India is ready with its third exploration mission to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is set to launch tomorrow at 2:35 PM at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Weighing 642 tons and standing tall at a height of 43.5 meters, the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM-3) rocket will try to make a soft landing attempt on the moon. The rocket is more than half the height of the Qutub Minar.

The LVM3 will loft a satellite weighing 3921 kilograms on its 4,00,000 kilometre-long journey. ISRO has defined that the main objective behind Chandrayaan-3 is developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. The countdown to the launch has already commenced. Ahead of the launch, ISRO scientists visited Lord Venkateswaran temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings.

Countdown for #Chandrayaan3, India’s third lunar exploration mission to begin today. 26-hour count down to begin at 1:05 pm.



Indian Space Research Organisation (#ISRO) to launch Chandrayaan-3 by LVM3 rocket at 2:35 pm tomorrow from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre,… pic.twitter.com/tDH833OvxU — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 13, 2023

The nation is eagerly waiting for the success of Chandrayaan-3 as the previous Chandrayaan-2 had failed. People are eager to see the tricolour waving on the moon. Here’s how people expressed their excitement.

I'm so excited to witness this launch. @isro gonna pull this off for sure.

Whole India will be cheering for this🤩😍

All the very best, @isro 👍 #Chandrayan3 https://t.co/HT9mC8PFrT — Deepak N (@DeepakN172) July 13, 2023

All the best to everyone directly or indirectly involved, I know I will remain glued to the steam 🥹#Chandrayaan3 https://t.co/duQXJxWF9l — Apeksha Patil (@lazyyinsomniac) July 11, 2023

Head to Head with NASA 💪🏻

All the best ISRO, India 🇮🇳#Chandrayan3 https://t.co/2NJNNhQ9dr — Parth (@parth1324) July 6, 2023

Last time when ISRO’s Mangalyaan failed to land on MARS the whole nation felt terribly grieved and saddened. This time seated before the TV I will be praying for the grand success of Chandrayan 3. What an achievement it would be for India and ISRO ! #Chandrayan3 l@narendramodi https://t.co/a0jQpSLHIR — cosmicindian (@cosmicindian) July 13, 2023

Historic Chandrayaan 3 launch in 24 hrs. All the best team @isro. pic.twitter.com/OYU61x4Dyv — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) July 13, 2023

This is what successful nations do !! 👏🏼



India 🇮🇳 is attempting 2nd Moon landing with #Chandrayaan3



🚀LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 🛰️Mission:



The launch is now scheduled for

📆 July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST

from SDSC, Sriharikota @isro



pic.twitter.com/aZJQ38SrLB — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) July 6, 2023

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳



Chandrayaan -1 in October 2008 was successful.



Although Chandrayaan -2 launch in July 2019 was not successful.



Praying for Chandrayaan -3 to be successful.



It would be a great tribute to Vikram Sarabhai. https://t.co/KCe3Ouk7nn — Rachit Seth🇮🇳 (@rachitseth) July 11, 2023

This is a moment of absolute pride. #Chandrayaan3 https://t.co/DvhhctiTg6 — B L Mittal (@blmittal01) July 13, 2023

Reaching for the moon 🚀🌙

Chandrayaan 3 🇮🇳 https://t.co/Rm4zYyX0Su — Arindam (@arindampaul1224) July 13, 2023

I’m mostly used to seeing NASA/ ESA posting such images. Feels so good to see ISRO joining in 🙌🏻 https://t.co/qlEy6ZtHmg — Ashwin Kumar (@ashwin_kumarV) July 11, 2023

Onwards and upwards!

