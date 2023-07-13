India is ready with its third exploration mission to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is set to launch tomorrow at 2:35 PM at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Weighing 642 tons and standing tall at a height of 43.5 meters, the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM-3) rocket will try to make a soft landing attempt on the moon. The rocket is more than half the height of the Qutub Minar.
The LVM3 will loft a satellite weighing 3921 kilograms on its 4,00,000 kilometre-long journey. ISRO has defined that the main objective behind Chandrayaan-3 is developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. The countdown to the launch has already commenced. Ahead of the launch, ISRO scientists visited Lord Venkateswaran temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings.
The nation is eagerly waiting for the success of Chandrayaan-3 as the previous Chandrayaan-2 had failed. People are eager to see the tricolour waving on the moon. Here’s how people expressed their excitement.
