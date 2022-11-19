Recently, a video on the internet was going viral wherein hundreds of sheeps were seen moving in a perfect circle – for 12 days straight that too without stopping! This video was tweeted by the Chinese state-run outlet People’s Daily, which said the sheep are perfectly healthy and the reason for this behaviour is still a mystery.

The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery. pic.twitter.com/8Jg7yOPmGK — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 16, 2022

Not gonna lie, when I first saw this video it reminded me of some ancient ritual where people gathered together on a particular day to perform some ritual, just something I saw on Outlander, or some episode out of Supernatural.

According to New York Post, it started with a small number of sheep before the entire flock joined in. There are a total of 34 sheep pens out of which only the sheep in pen number 13 have been behaving in this manner.

People have a lot of opinions and reactions to this, and some even think the end of day is coming

Judgment day is near. He shall act accordingly for the sins we have committed. The god of fire is upon us. — danny 777 credit score (@Ahrsenals) November 18, 2022

Be prepared for the return of Christ as your days are numbered. do not ignore the signs. science is not real. — Natalie🎈🎠🎈🎠🎈 (@nfthottie) November 17, 2022

Sign Of The Apocalypse? Sheep In Mongolia Have Been Walking In A Circle For 10 Days Straight And No One Knows Why https://t.co/IUSL7uLhnE — Billy (@Billyhottakes) November 17, 2022

When my Nigerian parents watch this, they’d tag it spiritual and send it to all groups on whatsapp because it’s about the antichrist 😂😂😂 — Demidun 🍫 (@Le_cupid) November 18, 2022

Well this probably isn’t a great omen. https://t.co/4uBWkkNosm — Josh Link (@JoshTheLink) November 19, 2022

is this THE sign we've been waiting for? https://t.co/RGgXT3UNwf — Travis Henderson 🦂 (@TravisH38235191) November 18, 2022

They know the sky people are coming #Annunaki https://t.co/UFYodFpH4X — oqɐןɐɯǝpısʇsǝʍ (@westsidemalabo) November 18, 2022

I am tellin you right now they know something. This is not good https://t.co/JmO4o37j5l — jenny wares MD (@jennywares) November 18, 2022

The end is here!!! https://t.co/MD9FlQcvxk — Diogenes Sinope (@Diogenes0618) November 18, 2022

the apocalypse is coming. the sheep have warned us. https://t.co/EirROMfVEL — pjj16 🌎🇺🇸📈🇺🇦 (@pjj16) November 18, 2022

Amidst all the spooky speculations, some had a reason to why this could be happening. Although People’s Daily has said the sheep are perfectly healthy, some think it is a bacterial disease called Listeriosis, which causes some animals to appear disorientated and start circling. It can inflame one side of the brain and cause the sheep to behave in an odd way. Sadly, recovery in such cases is rare.

What do you mean no one knows why? This has happened before. "There is a disease that causes some animals to appear disorientated and start circling. Listeriosis can inflame one side of the brain and cause the sheep to behave in an odd way. Recovery is rare." — caretak3r.eth (@caretak8r) November 17, 2022

But then, some rejected the claim saying it couldn’t be Listeriosis as they would be disoriented and wouldn’t be circling perfectly together like that.

It’s not Listeriosis. They wouldn’t be circling perfectly together like that. They’d be staggering around disoriented — Lord Yakub (@LucidDoodle) November 18, 2022

Thank you. People keep commenting that. Ive seen listeriosis in dairy cows. The “circling” is nothing like that. Much more extreme, tight circling. Slamming into gates. Falling over. — Brent Blanchard (@HiDocBlanchard) November 18, 2022

Yes!!! I can’t believe it’s listed underneath the video as “context readers should know” This looks nothing like circling in an animal with listeriosis — Emily Hayes (@slugbug91) November 18, 2022

Well, I’ll just put this out there 👀 –

Check Out | From Kriti To Nawazuddin, 12 Bollywood Celebs Share Their Real-Life Spooky Experiences