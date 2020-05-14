Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Readers' discretion is advised.

South Asain River Dolphins had made a comeback along the ghats of Kolkata after nearly 30 years which sounds like good news to you and me but, there are some cruel people out there who are already poaching and torturing this rare animal.

In a horrifying video, that is doing rounds on the internet, two young men can be seen torturing and beating a young gangetic dolphin to death in Kolkata.

The dolpin in the viral video was just a few weeks old.

Humans deserve to die. https://t.co/gMvwP2vJIr — Devlina Ganguly (@AarKiBolboBolo) May 12, 2020

According to reports by TOI, this incident came to light after Rafiku Saihk uploaded a video on Vigo Video (a video sharing platform) where two men were holding the young dolphin by its snout and torturing it brutally.

And if that wasn't enough, after abusing the young infant, the men shamelessly flung the bloodied animal back into the river.

The exact location of the incident is not known yet but, the place where this incident took place was somewhere between Kolkata and Burdwan.

After noted environmentalist, Biswajit Roychowdhury's organization complained about the incident to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the matter has been put under investigation.

This viral video has also sparked outrage online and people just can't believe their eyes. The way this helpless infant was mercilessly tortured is just sad.

We hope stringent action is taken against the culprits. No animal deserves to be tortured this way. This is just unacceptable.