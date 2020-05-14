Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Readers' discretion is advised.
In a horrifying video, that is doing rounds on the internet, two young men can be seen torturing and beating a young gangetic dolphin to death in Kolkata.
The dolpin in the viral video was just a few weeks old.
And if that wasn't enough, after abusing the young infant, the men shamelessly flung the bloodied animal back into the river.
The exact location of the incident is not known yet but, the place where this incident took place was somewhere between Kolkata and Burdwan.
After noted environmentalist, Biswajit Roychowdhury's organization complained about the incident to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the matter has been put under investigation.
This viral video has also sparked outrage online and people just can't believe their eyes. The way this helpless infant was mercilessly tortured is just sad.
We hope stringent action is taken against the culprits. No animal deserves to be tortured this way. This is just unacceptable.