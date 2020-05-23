Goa was classified as a 'Green Zone' by the central government on May 1st. But after The Health Ministry reported two news cases, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 52.

2 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Goa today; taking the total number of positive cases to 52: Directorate of Health Services, Goa pic.twitter.com/UaV6jEXjKO — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

Even though there are no fatalities so far in the state, there are 45 active cases in Goa.

Recently, Goa tourism minister said that the state will only allow 'rich' tourists for a while because of the pandemic. He had mentioned that he is trying to take Goa back to the 1960s.

However, Goa governor announced that the state is 'corona free' and domestic tourists will be allowed to visit the state now.

Goa is #corona free so domestic tourists will come here. It will take time for foreign tourists to return but they too will come. This is not a longterm loss to the industry: Satya Pal Malik, Goa Governor on future of tourism in the state pic.twitter.com/8Mxc7aqviP — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

Currently, there are over 63,000 active coronavirus cases in India. Out of these over 45,000 people have been discharged and over 3,500 people have died.