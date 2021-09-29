Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg, chided global leaders as they failed to meet funding pledges and delivered too much ‘blah blah blah’ as climate change causes great damage across the globe.

This is all we hear from our so-called leaders: Words. Of course, we need constructive dialogue, but they have now had 30 years of blah, blah blah. And where has this led us?

During the three-day Youth4Climate summit in Milan, she demanded more accountability from global leaders and a greater role for youth. There were about 400 climate activists from 180 different countries present at the summit.

They invite cherry-picked young people to pretend they are listening to us. But they are not. They are clearly not listening to us. Just look at the numbers. Emissions are still rising. The science doesn’t lie. Leaders like to say, ‘We can do it.’ They obviously don’t mean it. But we do.

Shared by Leonardo DiCaprio, a well-known actor and environmentalist, the clip has garnered 5.2 million views

