If you’ve ever booked a cab at 4 AM, you know there’s already enough panic in getting somewhere on time. But imagine this—your cab driver casually texts you something straight out of a “Crime Patrol” episode. Terrifying, right?

Well, a Reddit user had a similar experience recently, and the bizarre details have left the internet equally shocked and confused.

The user kushpyro1 took to r/gurgaon to share how their Uber ride to a train station turned into a full-on horror story. They had booked a Priority Sedan to Anand Vihar Terminal but got a message that would make anyone’s blood run cold.

When the cab was about to arrive, the Redditor decided to double-check the chat for their OTP. That’s when they saw the now-infamous message from the driver: “Go to Anand Vihar. I want to go to kidnap you happily.” Kidnap. Happily. I mean, who even writes that?

Already sleep-deprived and panicked at 4 AM, the rider did what any of us would do—ran back home with their luggage, probably leaving behind their sanity. They managed to grab a screenshot before the driver mysteriously canceled the ride.

While Reddit users debated whether the message was a terrifying threat or just a hilariously tragic autocorrect mishap, one thing was clear, 4 AM is not the time for bad jokes. Some users pointed out that the phrase might have been lost in translation or mangled by autocorrect. One comment read,

“Feels like a translation issue or typo. But good call on leaving—better safe than sorry!”

However, the Redditor wasn’t convinced. They tried every possible language-to-English translation and found that the word “kidnap” (or apaharan) didn’t really pop up as a common mistake.

The user escalated the issue to Uber’s Response Team, who quickly sprang into action. They informed the rider that the driver would be indefinitely banned from accepting or seeing their ride requests. As for the driver, Uber plans to investigate and “sensitise” them about their actions. If necessary, they’ll terminate the driver’s account entirely.

The rider’s experience might have ended safely, but the message sent Reddit into a frenzy of theories and memes. Whether it was an innocent autocorrect fail or something more sinister, one thing is for sure, this story is nightmare fuel for anyone booking an early morning cab.

Always double-check your cab chat. Also, maybe don’t ignore those “priority sedan” vibes.