Raise your hand if your parents are unaware of your drinking habits. While a few families approve of their children enjoying drinks, in general, it is frowned upon in most Indian households. Many people do not feel comfortable revealing to their parents that they often have hard drinks while socialising with co-workers or just hanging out with friends. The thought of how mom and dad would react to it feels like a nightmare of sorts. Isn’t it?

Source: Gifer

Well, someone’s nightmare turned out to be a reality and his parent’s reaction is all about giving them a zor ka jhatka.

Here’s what happened.

A Twitter user Saniya Dhawan @SaniyaDhawan1 shared an alleged incident of how her brother apparently sent a picture of a beer can on their family WhatsApp group by mistake. Going by a screenshot of the conversation, he was cheering for Mumbai Indians in an IPL match held on Friday. Unable to hold his excitement, the man wrote, “Mumbai for the win, let’s go.”

To which, their dad gave the most dad-like reply, “Kya?” and mom ended up asking, “Tum beer peete ho?”

Source: Saniya Dhawan

Meanwhile, Saniya sent a message to her brother on a personal chat asking him to delete the picture. “Yaar delete for everyone ki jagah delete for me hogaya mere se,” he replied. (If only he knew about the ‘accidental delete‘ feature that was introduced last year).

Source: Saniya Dhawan

“No way my brother sent this on the family group,” the tweet reads.

No way my brother sent this on the family group 😭 pic.twitter.com/FKnrcYiu3K — Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) May 26, 2023

While some are relating hard, others are calling it their worst nightmare. Have a look!

This is why ill never be in a family group! https://t.co/7ei8Drldgk — Sai Govind (@SAIGOVIND1995) May 28, 2023

My worst nightmare https://t.co/BgNF8x7vi6 — Kartikey Gaur (@dowhatyoucantdo) May 27, 2023

So relatable 😭😭😭 https://t.co/mdP6NGqDDM — average Woodstock '69 audience member (@AmartyaPaul9) May 27, 2023

Still don't understand why people hide their drinking habits from family members. Pina hai to danke ki chot pe piyo bhenchod. https://t.co/ItG4fuDMro — CNK (@jacknjohnnie) May 27, 2023

the only reason my brother can drink smoke and vape is he hasnt fumbled like this and the noble hasnt snitched on him YET https://t.co/UGhCFfw0T1 — 🍓 (@degrawdonut) May 27, 2023

Our family group name is also Pariwaar but written as परिwar. BTW how is your brother? 🤕🤕 https://t.co/ZPLBJEqHH5 — Prerna Tamrakar (@PrernaRupani) May 27, 2023

lessssgooooo and never come back 😆 https://t.co/VMSW891618 — Harshit Juneja (@harshhiittyy) May 27, 2023

i can see this coming for me sooner or later https://t.co/gMvhu42Zfw — Pratik Anand (@Pratikanand1303) May 26, 2023

This is so fun https://t.co/2YrqJH2D1H — notrotlu (@pepsiiicolaaaa) May 26, 2023

Need updates on this story https://t.co/iJdpn09j7O — vikas (@vikasmurali71) May 27, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Even his damage control couldn’t save him. So, are you ready to make the big revelation to your parents?