If you are wondering why Haldiram is trending, and are too weak-stomached for Twitter, you have probably guessed it right. A Sudarshan News 'scribe' entered one of their outlets and started violently badgering an employee about one of the labels on one of the products being in 'Urdu'.
हल्दीराम के आउटलेट में घुसकर सुदर्शन न्यूज़ की गुंडागर्दी.— Puneet Kumar Singh (@puneetsinghlive) April 5, 2022
यकीन मानिए ये सब पुलिस की मौजूदगी में हो रहा है. #Haldirams pic.twitter.com/SLv47XHVi4
But the employee stood her ground and dealt with the attack with as much professionalism as one could muster in that moment, without bowing down to hooliganism, a trait rarely seen amongst most of us these days. And people have been lauding her for the same.
Wow! Sudarshan employs quite a bunch of idiots. Also brave. She's not embarrassed to put her weight behind bullshit.— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) April 5, 2022
(Good on Haldiram's staff to show her out, and not even bother explaining her the specifics.)pic.twitter.com/a7vMCGws0Q
'Bhagat Singh' hand-written letter from jail in #Urdu to his younger brother Kultar Singh on March 3, 1931.#Urdu#haldiram pic.twitter.com/10BE9eGe87— ANEES AHMAD (@ANISKHA45678379) April 5, 2022
The Haldiram employee was very patient with the terror journo, displaying exemplary restraints.— Truth of Odia Sanghis (@lazyodia) April 6, 2022
Many in her place would have thrown snacks at her face, asking the her shithead to eff off. https://t.co/zgYMvxImCP
Damn, what is this? Who is this girl? You don't know reading 'Urdu' or Tamil or Gujarati then how is it someone's fault? This is unbelievable that the Haldiram staffer didn't drag her out of their store or call security for hooliganism! UNBELIEVABLE THIS GETS AIRED ON TV! https://t.co/bP2f35Lutp— Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) April 5, 2022
And then they came for Haldiram’s… pic.twitter.com/JBr0STkQU9— SamSays (@samjawed65) April 5, 2022
Door-stepping in journalism was justified as a means to confront powerful netas/ministers/bureaucrats who were avoiding difficult questions, accountability.— smitha nair (@smitharnair) April 6, 2022
Here we ask powerful people tough questions like ‘आपको आम खाना पसंद है? https://t.co/e7HNGwIkqF
I don't know what's on her mind but clearly can see that there's a pressure on her to deliver something new & create controversy n rifts into people on the ongoing issue of #HalalMeat from the heads of #Sudarshannews team & the master himself @SureshChavhanke it's just language! https://t.co/cHelMzc1Gg— Karan Joshi (@karanjjoshi) April 6, 2022
Peak Karen behaviour. Can't believe a retail chain manager took such a bold stand for her employees. Done too well. https://t.co/RHgPJQYJdX— just.A.nam.e (@AnamTeriQasam) April 6, 2022
Ahh... Now it's the turn of #Haldirams.— Silvester Clifford ✋ (@silvestercliff) April 6, 2022
A gentle reminder to all the fence sitters. You like watching this show, and this show will be at your doorsteps sooner rather than later. Till then enjoy https://t.co/sCpi5wj8PR
Huge respect for the employee. _/\_— Nimish Aggarwal, CFA (@OptimistNim) April 6, 2022
Going all out to defend her company's philosophy! https://t.co/kkCfD0tkm4
Haldiram is yet to respond to the hooliganism by the 'journalist'.