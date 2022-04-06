If you are wondering why Haldiram is trending, and are too weak-stomached for Twitter, you have probably guessed it right. A Sudarshan News 'scribe' entered one of their outlets and started violently badgering an employee about one of the labels on one of the products being in 'Urdu'.

 But the employee stood her ground and dealt with the attack with as much professionalism as one could muster in that moment, without bowing down to hooliganism, a trait rarely seen amongst most of us these days. And people have been lauding her for the same. 

Haldiram is yet to respond to the hooliganism by the 'journalist'. 