Ever since the self-proclaimed ‘technoking’ Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform has been the hot topic of the town, but not really for the good stuff. From absurd polls to the unceasing mass layoffs, Chief Twit has been taking some very callous decisions. But what’s viral recently is the exit interview on the Twitter feed.

Apparently, Halli Thorleifsson was a senior director in product design at Twitter. He took to the platform asking Musk if he had been fired after he couldn’t access his work computer along with 200 other employees. “Your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You’ve not answered my emails,” he wrote in the tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT Dear @elonmusk 👋



9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.



However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails.



Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here? — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023

Musk responded to Thorleifsson’s tweet asking what he had been working on, and a series of follow-up questions followed. Take a look.

Their exchange ended with Musk tweeting two laughing emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2023

Soon after, HR ‘miraculously’ confirmed Thorleifsson’s layoff, and now he’s wondering if he’d receive his share as per contract.

Now the next question is if you will make sure I get paid what I'm owed per my contract?! — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 7, 2023

Thorleifsson is an Iceland-based entrepreneur who sold his creative design agency, Ueno, to Twitter in 2021. While talking to BBC, Thorleifsson revealed, “I decided to sell for a few reasons but one of them is that I have muscular dystrophy and my body is slowly but surely failing me.” He’s anxious that Musk won’t honour the contract signed when he sold his company to Twitter.

“This is my retirement fund, a way to take care of myself and my family as my disease progresses. Having the richest man in the world on the other end of this, potentially refusing to stand by contracts is not easy for me to accept,” he told BBC.

Naturally, Twitter users are calling out Musk for his utter disregard to human value.

Beyond the fact that Halli is an outstanding design manager and all round incredible dude, I’d like to think that expecting your boss to offer you the minimum dignity a human being deserves in the barebones of a functioning workplace.



(Well, twitter isn’t that, I guess). https://t.co/fBiBizR7Zi — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 7, 2023

Scroll down to the stupid @elonmusk’s reply https://t.co/k3M7yaEkxf — Mykhaïlo Golub (@golub) March 7, 2023

Well this was a wild exit interview https://t.co/paQnvntcWX — Blair Herter (@blairherter) March 7, 2023

Dumb rich dude @elonmusk is a horrible boss and also makes idiotic decisions. https://t.co/eSPKeEmYJr — Dan Smith (@helloimdansmith) March 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT This thread is insane. Elon Musk is truly unhinged and I don’t see how twitter is gonna survive as a company lmao, let alone a service. https://t.co/9F5doPZuX9 — Duncan MacLeod (@DuncanCantDie) March 7, 2023

This is an extremely ridiculous thread because imagine having such an exchange on your employer's platform with your CEO. So embarrassing. https://t.co/YgYuDb3d2R — Dextrous. (@mainneli_) March 7, 2023

Most toxic bosses would behave and act like this if they had that kind of power and clout. https://t.co/8pBpow5zzp — Sambit Dash, PhD (@sambit_dash) March 7, 2023

Excellent thread on how not to publicly respond to an employee you laid off from the company you’re destroying https://t.co/GkTCbcXu0t — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 7, 2023

Elon isn't the first person to acquire a firm or to sack people. But he must be the first to do the exercise in such pathetic fashion, not to mention the lawsuits he is inviting https://t.co/u5MzFZsYfx — Priyashmita (@priyashmita) March 7, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Even by usual Musk douchebaggery standards this conversation is a new sub tectonic low. https://t.co/FQY571laDA — Yann Schwartz (@abolibibelot) March 7, 2023

This is maddening. Elon Musk continues to represent the worst in capitalism, and society. https://t.co/v3LHO0BCMX — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) March 7, 2023

Being a billionaire doesn’t mean you’re a human. Hence, proved.

You can find the orgininal thread here.

Read more: 10 Reasons Why Elon Musk’s Haters Hate Him