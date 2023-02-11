If you have joined ‘I hate Elon Musk Club’, then you will definitely relate to this. Gone are the days when we had Jack Dorsey managing Twitter. Musk is the new boss in town. Yes, the boss that no employee prayed for. A ‘man-child’, a ‘baby’, a ‘hypocrite’, a ‘dictator’, pick any synonym you want to describe him. All of them aptly define him as to what he does or says. The tech billionaire, who boasts of working ‘all day’, owns five companies including Space X, Tesla, and now Twitter. However, this workaholic seems to have lost his mind. Isn’t it?

Lately, Elon Musk has been called out for his ultra-dumb statements and decisions. Naturally, a hate army is born. We have curated 10 reasons why his haters can’t stand him:

1. Firing an engineer over his low reach on Twitter

Elon Musk can’t handle the truth about his declining popularity. Musk allegedly fired a top engineer of Twitter for sharing the possible reason of him getting less likes on his tweets. What a man-child he is!

2. Testing basic functionality and live-tweeting about its updates

Musk has been quite worried about his tweets these days. So much so that he made his account private for a day just to check if the move boosts his reach or not. And he literally shared the updates about this ‘test’ to his 128 million followers. Kya CEO banega re tu!

This helped identify some issues with the system. Should be addressed by next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2023

3. Calling vaccines ‘potentially worse’ than diseases

Last month, Elon Musk tweeted that he is in favour of vaccines but ended up being an anti-shots. And this 'top health expert' not just contradicted himself, he literally shared that vaccines can harm the population more than the disease itself. Side-effects ka toh suna tha, 'potentially worse' pehli baar padha hai!

Source: Make A Meme

I’m pro vaccines in general, but there’s a point where the cure/vaccine is potentially worse, if administered to the whole population, than the disease — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2023

4. Exercising hypocrisy in the name of freedom of speech

Elon Musk keeps promoting free speech until it goes against him. Musk, the self-proclaimed ‘free-speech absolutist’ that he is, stressed on expressing thoughts freely on Twitter and conveniently made a point about ‘deboosting’ ‘negative/hate tweets’ at the same time. Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai!

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

5. Charging $8 per month for blue ticks

Soon after acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk snatched our rights of receiving 'verified badge' free of cost and introduced a monthly rent to get the blue tick on our accounts. $8 (₹660 approx.) every 30 days! Apparently, Musk 'needs to pay bills somehow' and 'it is the only way to defeat bots and trolls'.

ADVERTISEMENT Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

6. Giving an ultimatum of committing to ‘hardcore’ culture or leave

Elon Musk also tried ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ strategy with his Twitter employees. Last year, Musk had given them two options: either commit to “long hours at high intensity” or leave the company with severance pay, The Washington Post reported. Hardcore? Oh! he meant, toxic. As per Verge, a lot of them quit.

7. Laying-off janitors and making employees bring their own toilet paper

Musk abruptly fired janitors who were working in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters. The cruel move came after janitors went on strike demanding higher pay. And since there were no workers left to clean the office, reportedly, employees had to bring their own toilet papers there. WTAF man!

8. Casually promoting sexism with a ‘TITS’ joke

Elon Musk also made a sexist joke while sharing his new plan in the field of education. "I am thinking of starting new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Science," he had tweeted. Of course, he wasn't serious about the university. When someone suggested him to swap 'Technology' with 'Science', Elon stressed on keeping 'T' first before 'S' so that the word 'TITS' doesn't get spelt wrong. Get over boobs, kid!

Source: Tenor

Nope, T is def first — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2021

9. Directing Tesla employees to avoid complaining about work conditions

In January, Elon Musk-owned Tesla was allegedly accused of violating labour laws regarding the exploitative working conditions of its employees in Texas. Tesla had reportedly directed those construction workers to not discuss their issues with higher level managers. They were prone to wage-theft and on-site accidents, The Guardian reported last year. Why no action, Musk?

10. Being homophobic and making fun of people displaying pronouns in bios

Musk also has a problem with ‘pronouns’ and often mocks people who display them in their online bios. Not just Musk promotes the idea of poking fun at LGBTQ+ community, once he also expressed a distasteful comment about prosecuting Former Chief Medical Advisor to the President of United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Musk? You didn’t ‘deboost’ your own ‘hate tweet’. Dogalapan at peak!

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

What are your thoughts about Elon Musk?