Doctors, nurses and other health workers are at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus but, for them, saving our lives is more important.
And, while there are some who are heckling, attacking and assaulting these real heroes, there are others, who are appreciating them and recongising them for all their efforts.
Take the government of Haryana for example.
As long as the #COVID19 pandemic lasts, those who are involved in care, treatment or testing of #COVID19 patients, will be paid double the amount of their salary: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/1l3D4Nh2K3— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020
This comes after CM Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting through video conferencing with civil surgeons, Indian Medical Association chiefs from various districts in the state and district ayurvedic officers.
As per the announcement, they will get paid double their salary until the crisis is over.
The Haryana government announced to pay double salary to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.https://t.co/BwN0ZZjWRt— News18.com (@news18dotcom) April 9, 2020
According to reports, these were his exact words:
All those connected in this fight against coronavirus, be it doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, class IV staff, ambulance staff, testing lab staff, their salary will be doubled.
He also described doctors and other health workers as next to god who are battling this pandemic like soliders and risking their lives to save humanity.
Netizens lauded the Haryana government for taking this step and recognising the efforts of all the doctors and other health workers in the state.
This is how it’s done! Much deserved and timely execution.
This is how you recognise their efforts..!
Excellent step... hope others emulate. They deserve it.— Raghu Nair (@raghunair29) April 9, 2020
This is how it should be! They are risking their lives, away from family, working 24x7— Anjaniputra (@Anjaniputra18) April 9, 2020
They deserve it!
So far, Haryana has reported 154 coronavirus cases with two deaths.