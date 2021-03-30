Faye D'Souza is the kind of journalist most aspiring writers and journalists look up to - because of her steadfast determination to stay true to the spirit of ethical reporting and sharing news that matters.

And now she's proved she's also a leader we should look up to.

In a post shared on Instagram, Faye talked about how her team will not be working on the "Just the News" segment on Holi. She stated that she believed in building an organisation where "people's time with family" was respected.

In a country that is at the second spot when it comes to employee burnouts, Faye's decision is a welcome move indeed - one that many people appreciated:

Now that's how you lead the way!