25 years ago, Shah Rukh Khan danced on the top of a moving train and made us go ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’. Yeah, I am talking about Dil Se. Cut to 2023, bald SRK is grooving inside the metro in his upcoming film, Jawan, a glimpse of which we saw in its prevue. ‘Bekarar karke humein yun na jaiye, aapko hamari kasam laut aaiye’. Yep that one. The scene has already become fan’s favourite with netizens going gaga over his moves garnished with nostalgic track from Bees Saal Baad.

A still from Jawan. Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

Soon after the sequence went viral on social media, fans started presenting various hilarious versions of the clip.

Many netizens have replaced the original track with other songs and the results are amazing.

my tl is filled with srk dancing in the metro on multiple songs, and i don’t mind tbh 😭 — jawan’s girl (@shahodx) July 10, 2023

Here are 15 videos of the Jawan star dancing on multiple songs inside the metro. Let’s check out these crossovers, shall we?

1. Kahaani Suno feat. SRK dancing in the metro

I just couldn’t control myself so I had too as it’s not a sad song for me anymore😭 pic.twitter.com/LKL4ojOmDW — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) July 10, 2023

2. Ispiderman Ispiderman feat. SRK dancing in the metro

3. Naiyo Lagda feat. SRK dancing in the metro

Jawan vibing on this iconic song . Good night all my Jawan senas :))#JawanPrevue pic.twitter.com/1cunIPfwRU — Arshiya (@shahrukcafe) July 10, 2023

4. Tum Tum feat. SRK dancing in the metro

5. Gaddiyan Uchiya Rakhiya feat. SRK dancing in the metro

and here it is 😭pic.twitter.com/t2xyrDVZJj https://t.co/aIyccapiDF — jawan film of the century (@flawsthatshine) July 10, 2023

6. Main To Hoon Pagal feat. SRK dancing in the metro

7. Calm Down feat. SRK dancing in the metro

8. Lakdi Ki Kathi feat. SRK dancing in the metro

9. Jumma Chumma De De feat. SRK dancing in the metro

10. Ishq Di Gali Vich feat. SRK dancing in the metro

i really don't know HOW but each & every song is so so so apt to this clip 😭🤲🏻 #JawanPrevue | #Jawan pic.twitter.com/MH5WzhYYHR — Jawan Anjali🥤 (@iamanjali16) July 10, 2023

11. Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye feat. SRK dancing in the metro

12. Jhoome Jo Pathaan feat. SRK dancing in the metro

13. Mummy Meri Shaadi Kardo feat. SRK dancing in the metro

Haha!! That's every other person in India says after being #JAWAN 🔥😂

This song is constantly played in my mind since I watched #JawanPrevue so made it. @iamsrk Sir Can't wait for JAWAN pic.twitter.com/TZeT23DMCV — a. (@shutupaadil) July 10, 2023

14. Kacha Badam feat. SRK dancing in the metro

15. Dard-E-Disco feat. SRK dancing in the metro

Here’s the original clip from the scene:

idc what anyone says this was the best part of the jawan prevue it's so funny 😂🔥🔥#JawanPrevue pic.twitter.com/OlnN4aVQCj — Avee (@naa_cheese_) July 10, 2023

Which version entertained you the most out of all? SRK fits in every song, isn’t it?