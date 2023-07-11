25 years ago, Shah Rukh Khan danced on the top of a moving train and made us go ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’. Yeah, I am talking about Dil Se. Cut to 2023, bald SRK is grooving inside the metro in his upcoming film, Jawan, a glimpse of which we saw in its prevue. ‘Bekarar karke humein yun na jaiye, aapko hamari kasam laut aaiye’. Yep that one. The scene has already become fan’s favourite with netizens going gaga over his moves garnished with nostalgic track from Bees Saal Baad.
Soon after the sequence went viral on social media, fans started presenting various hilarious versions of the clip.
Many netizens have replaced the original track with other songs and the results are amazing.
Here are 15 videos of the Jawan star dancing on multiple songs inside the metro. Let’s check out these crossovers, shall we?
1. Kahaani Suno feat. SRK dancing in the metro
2. Ispiderman Ispiderman feat. SRK dancing in the metro
3. Naiyo Lagda feat. SRK dancing in the metro
4. Tum Tum feat. SRK dancing in the metro
5. Gaddiyan Uchiya Rakhiya feat. SRK dancing in the metro
6. Main To Hoon Pagal feat. SRK dancing in the metro
7. Calm Down feat. SRK dancing in the metro
8. Lakdi Ki Kathi feat. SRK dancing in the metro
9. Jumma Chumma De De feat. SRK dancing in the metro
10. Ishq Di Gali Vich feat. SRK dancing in the metro
11. Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye feat. SRK dancing in the metro
12. Jhoome Jo Pathaan feat. SRK dancing in the metro
13. Mummy Meri Shaadi Kardo feat. SRK dancing in the metro
14. Kacha Badam feat. SRK dancing in the metro
15. Dard-E-Disco feat. SRK dancing in the metro
Here’s the original clip from the scene:
Which version entertained you the most out of all? SRK fits in every song, isn’t it?