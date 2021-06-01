Home delivery of alcohol will now be permitted in Delhi as the state government amended the excise rules amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Delhi government permits home delivery of Indian liquor and foreign liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal pic.twitter.com/zBwhYqUClY — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

As per the order, only the shops having L-13 licence will be allowed to carry out home deliveries and not every liquor outlet.

The government notification read:

The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution.

The rules also permit the licence holders to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants.

The previous rules did not completely ban home delivery of alcohol in Delhi but holders of L-13 license were allowed to carry out such delivery only if order was received through e-mail or by Fax. The recent amendment will allow delivery of liquor booked via mobile apps or portals developed for this purpose.

Last year and even this year we saw long queues at liquor stores in Delhi when lockdown was announced. The Supreme Court had also suggested that the states should consider home delivery of liquor.

While some people feel this was a much-needed step, others are questioning the Delhi government's priorities amid the pandemic.

so delhi government has allowed home delivery of alcohol. now even the second best cm has realised that he needs di-wine-intervention. — tipu_ (@onetiponehand_) June 1, 2021

Let's hope that now the lockdown will not end with long queues at the liquor shops. Last time it led to unmanageable crowds at these shops. https://t.co/Zx0N0zIRXd via @ndtv — Raghavendra Verma (@r_verma) June 1, 2021

Alcohol is more important than food, people are dying not coz of corona but for hunger, unemployment but alcohol home delivery is more important. What an un-lockdown made by Delhi Government. Metro services are suspended but alcohol home delivery is permitted.#ArvindKejriwal jii pic.twitter.com/XruN2RPQzC — Megha Sharma (@MeghaSh26646043) June 1, 2021

They promised Vaccine delivery

They ended up with Alcohol delivery



Kyunki Imaandar Sarkar 🙏 https://t.co/2MsSp9acaf — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 1, 2021

Its a sign they are going to extend lockdown more. https://t.co/arJ5FjL0iG — Down to earth Pangebaaz (@billa1301_biki) June 1, 2021

Hi time Delhi govt devises an online portal for liquor home delivery.



Next time when a lockdown happens (I hope not so) state govt can charge delivery premium to compensate the loss it incurs for not selling alcohol at all



Home delivery can shoot up sales! (and revenues ofc) — Nikhil Rampal (@NikhilRampal1) May 31, 2021

Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha are other states where home delivery of liquor is allowed, currently.