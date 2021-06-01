Home delivery of alcohol will now be permitted in Delhi as the state government amended the excise rules amid the coronavirus lockdown.

As per the order, only the shops having L-13 licence will be allowed to carry out home deliveries and not every liquor outlet.

The government notification read:

The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution.
Source: GQ India

The rules also permit the licence holders to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants.  

Source: NDTV

The previous rules did not completely ban home delivery of alcohol in Delhi but holders of L-13 license were allowed to carry out such delivery only if order was received through e-mail or by Fax. The recent amendment will allow delivery of liquor booked via mobile apps or portals developed for this purpose.

Last year and even this year we saw long queues at liquor stores in Delhi when lockdown was announced. The Supreme Court had also suggested that the states should consider home delivery of liquor.

Source: Scroll

While some people feel this was a much-needed step, others are questioning the Delhi government's priorities amid the pandemic.

Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Jharkhand, Odisha are other states where home delivery of liquor is allowed, currently.