Do you find going to buy alcohol at the store a hassle? Well, then you are in luck because there are websites which will deliver alcohol to your doorstep, all you need to do is order online. Now, you won't get them as quickly as you get your food delivered (yet), but they would do the job. If you are among the lucky ones belonging to metropolitan areas, then check out these websites for online alcohol delivery.

1. Living Liquidz

Living Liquidz is a premium retail brand which has over 50 stores across Mumbai. They also have an app and a website from where you can order alcohol online in Mumbai. They offer a range of alcohol options ranging from whisky and wine to Japanese Sake. They offer same-day delivery and you can even book a bartender from their website along with home bar accessories.

2. WineWell

If you live in Mumbai, you are the few lucky ones who can order alcohol online and get it delivered the same day. One such website which brings alcohol to your doorstep is WineWell. They offer wines, beers, craft gins and agaves. Although their online store is temporarily closed, you can still give them a call and they will bring your drink to your doorstep.

3. ThekaService

Delhi folks, this one is for you. ThekaService is India's virtual theka. The best thing is you can order alcohol anywhere in India through their website. It's a first-of-its-kind peer-to-peer platform to connect buyers and sellers through which you can buy, sell or exchange alcohol. You can even find some rare alcohol on this website that are not easily available in India.

4. HipBar

HipBar is a home delivery company that deals with beer, whisky, tequila, rum, brandy, gin, wine and vodka. Just pick a store, select your drink, pay online, and your drink will be at your doorstep. Then all you have to do is keep your id handy and you can the party rolling. The service is currently available in Kolkata, Howrah, Siliguri, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. If you are at some other place, then just hold on cause they are expanding.

5. Spiritzone

Yet another app serving Maharashtra, Spiritzone stocks up premium labels like Japanese Hibiki whisky, Botanist gin and single malts like Bruichladdich and The Macallan. As mentioned on their website, they serve "a drink for every vibe, a drink for your entire tribe."

6. Wine Park

Looking to discover new wines or some lesser-known wines? Then Wine Park is the place for you. They have over 200+ types of wines, which you can choose by type, style, country, region, producer or special features. Not into wine much? No problemo, they serve beer as well!

What are you waiting for? Go check out these websites and get the party started!

