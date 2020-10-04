We have a lot of taboo in India when it comes to alcohol. Which also means that there are a lot of restrictions, age and otherwise, on drinking. However, there are many countries in the world where this is not the case; countries with no minimum age limit on drinking.

1. Armenia

The landlocked country located between Asia & Europe also used to be a part of the Soviet Union. There are no drinking or purchasing laws in Armenia. So, as a matter of fact, anyone can buy alcohol.

2. Bulgaria

While Bulgaria doesn't have an age limit for the consumption of alcohol in private, you have to be 18 years old to buy it. However, things tend to go a lot smoother, if you are accompanied by adults.

3. Denmark

While Denmark doesn't have a legal drinking age, you can only buy beer, wine, etc. with less than 16.5% alcohol, in supermarkets, if you are over 16 and can only be served in public spaces if you're above 18 years of age.

4. Macau

Macau technically comes under the People's Republic of China and is called the Macao Special Administrative Region. However, it has its own currency, issues its own passports and abides by a different legal system than the rest of China. And you don't need an age certificate to buy drinks here.

5. Norway

Technically, you have to be at least 18 years of age to buy alcohol in the country but there is no minimum age limit on the consumption of alcohol. However, in order to purchase and consume alcohol with an alcohol strength of 22 % alc. Vol. or higher, the age limit should be a minimum of 20 years.

6. Vietnam

This beautiful country is a dream for tourists who want to visit the sites of nature's excellence and still party like an animal. Luckily for everyone, there is no legal drinking age in the country. Also, there is no closing time for pubs. Yes, they are open, all the time! Literally.

7. Belgium

While you need to be at least 16 years old to be able to buy beer here, there is no age limit on consumption. You also need to be at least 18 years of age to buy other stronger spirits. And you cannot drink in public spaces, except for bars and pubs of course.

8. Djibouti

The French and Arabic-speaking country of dry shrublands on the horn of Africa has no laws about a legal drinking age. But hey, alochol is really expensive in these parts as most of it comes from France.

9. Greece

Greece has the history and the mythology of being a pretty cool place where everyone likes to have parties all the time. Which would explain the lack of a minimum drinking age.

10. Jamaica

Jamaica, the Caribbean Island nation that has given birth to some of the greatest sportsmen ever, needs you to be 18 to buy alcohol but doesn't put a minimum age on drinking.

While there are many other countries where you can drink fairly early in life, we must remember that laws are prone to changing. So, if you find yourself in any of these countries, please make sure you're old enough to drink before you get yourself in some trouble.