Have you ever dreamt of leaving the hustle and bustle of the city and moving to a quaint and serene place, starting a fresh life there along with, maybe, starting your own business? Or maybe move to some other place for a change of scenery? Well, then you are in luck, because there are several places around the world which are ready to pay youngsters to move there. Have a look!

1. Tulsa, Oklahama

Well, you could be the next Chandler. The city of Tulsa is looking for remote workers and is paying as much as $10,000 or around ₹8,00,000 to join their community. Not just that, you will also be provided with free desk space and access to networking events.

To be eligible, you need to be at least 18 years old with full-time remote employment or self-employed outside of Oklahoma. You should be able to move within the next 12 months and should be eligible to work in the US.

2. Albinen, Switzerland

The quaint town of Switzerland, Albinen, is inviting people to move there and even paying for it to increase its population. It is offering ex-pats under the age of 45 lucrative amounts for the move, 20,000 francs or around ₹20,00,000 per adult and 10,000 francs or around ₹8,00,000 per child, to be exact.

The few catches are that you will have to live there for 10 years. Considering that a year back the population of this village was only 240 residents, this does make sense. In addition, your new Swiss home must cost at least 200,000 francs or around ₹1.5 crores, and be your permanent place of residence.

3. Sicily, Italy

The decreasing population of Sicily is proving to be a good opportunity for the ex-pats to move there. Two towns in Sicily, Sambuca di Sicilia and Troina are selling homes for as low as €1. In return, you just have to agree to renovate the home within three years and pay a security deposit of around $6,000, or around ₹4,80,000, which will be refunded upon the completion of the renovation.

4. Antikythera, Greece

The picturesque Greek Island of Antikythera has a population of around 20 residents and is paying people to move there. If chosen to be part of the program, people will be given land, a house, and a monthly stipend of about $565, or around ₹45,000, for the first three years.

5. Alaska

Located in the Western United States on the northwest extremity of North America, Alaska is the place for you, if you love the cold weather. Alaska runs a program called the Alaska Permanent Fund, which allots an equal amount to every resident through an annual dividend. If you live in the state for an entire year, you will be granted about $1,600, or around ₹1,30,000.

6. Ireland

If you are looking to move to a new place and start a business, then Ireland can be a good option for you. Ireland has a scheme called Enterprise Ireland, which awarded €120 million to start-up businesses in 2020. You don’t have to be Irish to apply, but you will have to register your business in Ireland, so check for the eligibility criteria here.

7. Chile

The Government of Chile has a seed accelerator program called Start-up Chile, which offers equity-free investment to startups with unique business ideas. Entrepreneurs over 18 can apply to one of Startup Chile’s three programs: Build, Ignite and Growth.

Build is a four-month program, which helps entrepreneurs launch their businesses in Chile, and provides $14,000 USD, or around ₹11,00,000 in equity-free funding and a 1-year resident visa. Similarly, Ignite is also a four-month program that takes businesses to the next level and provides $30,000, or around ₹24,00,000. The Growth program is for established technology businesses and offers $80,000, or around ₹64,00,000 funding.

8. Ponga, Spain

The small village of Ponga in the mountainous region of Northern Spain is also offering money to lure young couples to move there. It gives young couples approximately $3,600, or around ₹3,00,000 to move there, along with another $3,600 for every child born in the village.

9. Candela, Italy

Candela in Italy is a southeastern village that is giving people good money to move there, especially young couples and families. It is giving around $950, or ₹75,000, to young people, and $1400, or over ₹1,00,000 to young couples. If you are a family, it's even better.

A family of three is paid $2100, or over ₹1,60,000 whereas a family of four or over is paid $2300, or around ₹1,80,000, all just to attract a younger demographic. In return, you must rent a house in Candela and have a job paying $8,800, or around ₹7,00,000 per year.

10. Santo Stefano di Sessanio, Italy

Santo Stefano di Sessanio is a comune and hill town in the province of L'Aquila in the Abruzzo region of southern Italy. Due to its ageing population, it's paying young entrepreneurs to set up businesses there. More than a third of its population is over 65 years, hence the move to attract a younger demographic.

It will pay entrepreneurs up to $52,022, or over ₹40,00,000 to relocate, including roughly $23,000, or around ₹18,00,000 to start a business there. To be eligible, you need to be over 18 years old and under 40 years, and live for at least 5 years in Santo Stefano along with operating a business there.

