The oldest job in the world has, for quite a long time now, been regarded as a hateful and fallen choice of work. Prostitution exists and will continue to exist despite bans and their legal status, due to reasons like poverty or unforeseen situations. Some countries choose to outright ban the practise, while other countries have tried regulating prostitution, providing sex workers with health and social benefits.

Here is the list of countries where prostitution is legal.

1. New Zealand

Prostitution has been legal for Kiwis since 2003. There are even licensed brothels operating under public health and employment laws, which means the workers get social benefits just like other emplyees. Definitely a progressive move.

2. Australia

The legal status of prostitution in Oz differs from state to state. It is decriminalised in some areas, and illegal in other parts. Same goes for for brothel ownership. The Aussies love their fun I suppose.

3. Austria

Prostitution is completely legal in Austria. Prostitutes are required to register, undergo periodic health examinations, be 19 years old or older, and pay taxes. Despite this, there is a lot of smuggling and forced prostitution here.

4. Bangladesh

Male prostitution is illegal, but everything else is legal. Bangladesh has a severe minor trafficking problem, which is perpetuated by corruption. Pimping and owning a brothel is also legal.

5. Belgium

They have been trying to remove the stigma, violence and fear associated with prostitution by not just legalising it but also running proper state of the art brothels with fingerprint technology and keycards!

6. Brazil

Prostitution in itself is legal here, though you’ll totally get busted if you’re channeling your inner Snoop Dogg and pimping away to glory.

7. Canada

Prostituting yourself is legal, but buying sex became illegal during the end of 2014. This deeply flawed system puts sex workers in a very dangerous and position.

8. Colombia

It is legal to work in the sex industry in Colombia, though pimping isn’t. Prostitution is especially widespread in cities such as Cartagena and Barranquilla.

9. Denmark

Prostitution is legal here. The government even helps those with disabilities get laid by incurring the extra costs some of them have to pay.

10. Ecuador

Everything related to sex work is legal here. You can sell your body, run a brothel or be a pimp with no legal ramifications. Forced prostitution is a bit of a problem here though.

11. France

Prostitution is legal in France, though soliciting in public is still outlawed. Pimping is illegal and brothels were outlawed in France in 1946, right after the War.

12. Germany

Prostitution was legalised here in 1927 and there are proper state run brothels. The workers are provided with health insurance, have to pay taxes and they even receive social benefits like pension.

13. Greece

Greece has also followed the German method of including prostitution as an actual job in society. The sex workers get equal rights and have to go for health checkups pretty often.

14. Indonesia

Considering prostitution itself is not even present in their law in any clear form, it’s plain to say that the sex trade is legal. This also means that it is very dangerous for forced workers and minors.

Source – foxnews

15. Netherlands

One of the places most famous for it’s red-window sex workers, prostitution is, obviously, legal here, just like a lot of other things. They’ve always had a slightly more open way of dealing with things deemed taboo elsewhere.

Where does India stand?

Prostitution itself is not illegal in our country, but soliciting and public prostitution are illegal. Owning a brothel is also against the law, but, as places like GB Road and Kamathipura prove, these laws are rarely enforced.