Note: Always check the alcohol content and drink responsibly.

When it comes to alcoholic drinks, there are some spirits that one can easily handle and then there are spirits that are capable of killing you. Yes, I am talking about the extremely alcoholic drinks that are straight out of hell. On that note, here are 10 of the world’s strongest drinks, for all those who enjoy a real challenge. Scroll down to make your choice.

1. Bacardi 151 (75.5% Alcohol)

This highly alcoholic rum made by Bacardi Limited of Hamilton, Bermuda comes with a stainless steel fire arrestor which is built into the bottle neck and it is highly inflammable. It is popularly used in small quantities to make rum-based cocktails like Cuba Libre and Daiquiris. Just don’t try to have this drink neat, okay?

3. Sunset Rum (84.5% Alcohol)

Rum This is one of the world’s most powerful rum that was also awarded the title of ‘ The World’s Best Overproof ‘ in 2016 by World Rum Awards . Even the label on the bottle recommends that you drink it with a mixer because it cause a burning sensation in your throat if you overindulge. Having it neat can also cause serious burns so, drink it wisely.

3. Balkan 176 Vodka (88% Alcohol)

This triple distilled vodka is one of the strongest Scandinavian drinks you’ll ever come across. It is colourless, odourless and tasteless. It is so strong that there are 13 different label warnings on the bottle. Many cases of people dying due to alcohol poisoning after consuming this drink in short periods have also been reported so, beware.

4. Pincer Shanghai Strength (88.88% Alcohol)

This vodka from Scotland, is considered healthy as it contains milk thrislte and elderflower that is known to be good for the liver but, it can get you high in no time. This drink is meant to be used as a concentrate. Over-consumption is not advised at any cost since, it can lead to serious health problems.

5. Hapsburg Gold Label Premium Reserve Absinthe (89.9% Alcohol)

The bottle of Hapsburg Gold comes with a label that reads ‘There are no rules’, but we still recommend you to follow just one rule- have this drink with a mixer. Absinthe is known to induce hallucinations so make sure you don’t overindulge. This vodka is generally consumed by artists who rely on creativity and original ‘out of the box’ ideas.

6. Good ol’ Sailor Vodka (85% Alcohol)

This vodka is mostly consumed in Sweden and it is hardly known to the rest of the world. It is made using organic grains and fresh water from Lake Vättern. Modern distillery technology is combined with traditional skills to make this vodka. It has a clean, fresh body and a spicy aftertaste. It can be used in small quantities to make cocktails.

7. Devil Springs Vodka (80% Alcohol)

The Devil Springs Vodka is undoubtedly one of the most strongest vodkas on the planet. It is mostly used in small quantities in cocktails with juices or ginger ale. It is also popularly used for making flaming shots. Avoid having it straight from the bottle if you want to be in your senses.

8. River Antoine Royale Grenadian Rum (90% Alcohol)

This drink from Grenada, is made using the old technique of pot distilling which is a very slow distilling process. It is made from fermented sugarcane juice which makes it exceptionally tasty. Locals have this drink straight from the water chaser so, ideally you should do the same. Okay?

9. Bruichladdich X4 Quadrupled Whiskey (92% Alcohol)

Hands down, this is the most alcoholic single malt whiskey that is made using a 17th century quadruple distillation method. It is known to be extremely potent and pure. According to legend, Martin Martin, a Hebridean traveler was told by the locals- ‘one sip and you live forever; two sips and you go blind; three sips and you expire on the spot.’ So, try this whiskey at your own risk.

10. Spirytus Stawski (96% Alcohol)

This is the world’s most strongest and potent liquor, that has a gentle smell and a mild taste. It is made using premium ethyl alcohol with a grain base. Many who have had this drink straight from the bottle, have compared it to being punched in the stomach so hard that it gets difficult to breathe. Abusing this drink can literally kill you so, mind it.

Which drink would you want to try?