HUL's Fair & Lovely renamed as 'Glow & Lovely' pic.twitter.com/SNhynkYeVz— BTVI Live (@BTVI) July 2, 2020
Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition.
However, Twitter isn't pleased with the new name either.
Why even glow ? Is it compulsory to glow like tube light ? 🤔— Pavan K.Tiwari (@iPavanTiwari) July 2, 2020
Rishta vahi ,soch nayi 😅— mahak (@mahakvyas) July 2, 2020
So Fair and Lovely will now be called Glow and Lovely? C’mon Hindustan Lever. For years you’ve been profiting by destroying our nation’s young girl’s self worth by making rude comments about dark skin.— Sarah Khan ........ (@yaminipg1) July 2, 2020
Now prove your ‘intentions’ by having a dark skinned girl on your packaging. pic.twitter.com/nwcvlJpJnx
'Fair and Lovely' is now called "Glow and Lovely".— Purushottam Torvi (@Purushottam456) July 2, 2020
Areee, areee, ye mere ghar ki light kyun chali gayi?
HUL be like :— Grumpy🌈 (@roooossshhiiiii) July 2, 2020
Fair and lovely ka name change karke Glow and lovely kar lete hai.. cream ka motive kisi ko pata nahi chalega..😖😖
Changing the name won't change the formula.— Hibernating. (@HibernationON) July 2, 2020
aksjsjsjs the product still remains the same??? who you fooling 😗✌️— y (@dduddupeaches) July 2, 2020
So is the campaign to tell fair and lovely is now glow and lovely done by you so people know fair and lovely is now glow and lovely so when they go to shop thy ask for glow and lovely and not fair and lovely?— Darshan Kapoor (@MonitSingh15) July 2, 2020