Hindustan Unilever Limited has announced that the company has decided to rename its popular skin care brand 'Fair & Lovely' to 'Glow & Lovely'.

Even the men's range of the product will be renamed as Glow and Handsome. The company in a statement said:

Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition.

Last week, the company had announced that it will no longer use "fair" while naming its beauty products to woo consumers as it strives to be more inclusive. 

However, Twitter isn't pleased with the new name either. 

The company's move to drop the word ‘fair’ from its popular product came after activists campaigned on Change.org and called for the company to drop the brand or its name.