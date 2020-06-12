With the relaxations in the nationwide lockdown, various incidents have surfaced on the internet where Indians have forgotten the basic norms of social distancing, despite the soaring numbers of positive COVID cases.

While a huge debate is going on w.r.t middle seat of the plane for social distancing... This is how it all ends up! pic.twitter.com/4gwK1ChYEP — Abhishek Kothari 🇮🇳 (@kothariabhishek) June 5, 2020

Another such incident was recently witnessed in Haveri, Karnataka where hundreds of people gathered for an annual religious fair, violating the lockdown rules and throwing social distancing out of the window.

Villagers gather for annual religious fair in Haveri, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/Dx1Fp82259 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 12, 2020

Amidst the pandemic, people are spotted stepping out of their homes in large numbers to enjoy a bullock cart race without wearing masks or any other protective gear.

What is alarming is that no one has even bothered to wear a mask. Not that the common single layer masks available can be helpful in such crowds.

But still it would have been a reminder for people to be alert.https://t.co/oCb575YcqX — ג׳יקוב | |یعقوب | ജേക്കബ് | Jacob (@Jacobji01) June 12, 2020

According to reports by Times Now, the government didn't sanction permission for this event but the organisers went ahead with hosting the annual religious festival anyway.

#Breaking | Watch: Hundreds of people gather at a religious fair in Haveri, Karnataka violating all norms of social distancing.



1st visuals of TIMES NOW.



Details by Deepak Bopanna. pic.twitter.com/TFsEZw2Tkx — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 12, 2020

Reportedly, the police will be booking 30 people for organising this event without permission and putting hundreds of people in harm's way.

Netizens are furious with this irresponsible incident:

Humanity and sanity has taken a backseat in comparison to Religion — Budhesh (@budhesh) June 12, 2020

Wow!!! Stupidity is all pervading — V Gopalakrishnan (@lapog369) June 12, 2020

why did not they chant - "go corona go" !! — nowitmatters (@nowitmatters1) June 12, 2020

they all are happily welcoming coronavirus😌😌 — Sharanu.N (@sharanu_ja) June 12, 2020

I just want to know.. do these people have any idea that there is a pandemic??😕 — Vijay Kumar (@VijayKu76480743) June 12, 2020

COVID right around the corner be like pic.twitter.com/EEzm0kkkej — Salman (@mhmmdslmn) June 12, 2020

Because Corona vanished is it? And ofcourse no community transmission in India!!! — Carolyn Davies (@13CarolynDavies) June 12, 2020

Did they find a vaccine why are they so elated? — Chris (@chriscussions) June 12, 2020

Coronavirus be like: pic.twitter.com/wzqyUl0v2G — Unofficial PMO India (@AnuPMOIndia) June 12, 2020

Now? Not a mask in sight. — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) June 12, 2020

As we write this, with around 298 K positive cases, India has surpassed the number of cases in the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst-hit country by the pandemic.