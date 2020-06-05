A few days ago, a pregnant elephant died after eating fruit with crackers in it. This brutal death has shaken many as people are asking for severe punishment against the perpetrators, as they should. No one deserves a fate like that.

Now that we are on the same bandwagon of rage, let's also steer a little towards some other things that should really piss us off.

1. As of the 10th of May, 383 people had died due to road and rail accidents to starvation, denial of medical care, police brutality, exhaustion and suicides (not counting the actual disease) due to the sudden lockdown.

2. After the High Court granted them bail in Jaffrabad anti-CAA protest case, the Delhi police immediately arrested both Pinjra Tod activists and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal in a separate case related to the violence that broke out in Delhi, under various charges including murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

3. Earlier today, in another alleged case of hate crime, Mohammad Israil from Mehsi, Bihar has said that not only did some people compel him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, but also tried to slit his throat.

4. Global ratings agency Moody's has downgraded India's foreign currency and local currency long term issuer ratings to 'Baa3'. The agency has also maintained a negative outlook on India. A further cut to junk status may threaten the nation's chances of being added to global bond indexes, steepen the bond yield curve and weaken the rupee

5. India let 65 lakh tonnes of grain go to waste in four months, even as the lakhs of poor people went hungry during the lockdown crisis.

6. This week, India crossed the 2 lakh-mark in coronavirus cases and became the seventh-worst affected country globally. At this rate, it could be fourth most affected within two weeks

7. Anti-CAA activist and Jamia Millia research scholar Safoora Zargar, who is also pregnant was denied bail for her possible role in 'blocking the roads', while politicians like Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra, who have given incendiary speeches prior to Delhi violence continue to roam free.

8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office on Friday refused to provide details about the PM CARES Fund to an RTI applicant, saying that the reserve was not a 'public authority' even though the PM is the ex-officio chairman of the trust, and three cabinet ministers are its trustees.

9. Even as India tweets #BlackLivesMatter, tens of videos and reports of Indian policemen beating up poor people during the lockdown continue to emerge online. In many cases, the beatdowns have resulted in death.

Modi radicalized Indian police officers think you can beat the coronavirus out of people, apparently. pic.twitter.com/NvbArgvs17 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) March 26, 2020

10. Even as people continue to rage over the brutal death of a pregnant elephant, pets continue to get abandoned by thousands all over the court due to Coronavirus rumours.

This has truly been the shittiest year in my living memory!