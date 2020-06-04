Remember Leelavati dadi? The 70-year-old who was covered by journalist Barkha Dutt. The woman who travelled from Delhi to Mumbai to take care of her ailing son but was thrown out by him after she reached there.

The woman narrated how her drunk son beat her, took all her money and showed her the door all while sitting alone and crying at the Bandra station.

"My drunk son took my money, beat me and threw me out" @BDUTT in conversation with a weeping seventy-year-old woman, Leelavati, who is stranded alone at Bandra railway station. Without money, she is surviving on biscuits and rice



Watch: https://t.co/2iSslpnR9i — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) June 1, 2020

Her saddening story made people request Sonu Sood to help her out and the actor assured that he will do so.

Today will be a special day for her ❤️🙏 https://t.co/qKExYavsB5 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 31, 2020

Now things have changed for the better for Leelavati dadi after a family in Delhi adopted her.

I am really humbled to see the kindness of @SanjayAzadSln ji. He was not a politician today, he was a son to her providing the best possible support.@BDUTT my salute to your journalism through which, I am blessed with another Grandmother. Thank you everyone. https://t.co/WEUkgWHHXf — Kiran Verma (@VermaKiran) June 1, 2020

Kiran, who shared this lovely news was happy to have another grandmother in his life. He mentioned that dadi underwent a COVID-19 test too and her test results are awaited. Along with the same he shared his contact number so that people can talk to Leelavati.

So guys here is the update on #Leelavati Dadi. She has been tested for #COVID19 and we are waiting to get the report. But to make her safe we won't bring her out for three four days.



She is doing great and very happy with us. Anyone can Whatsapp me at 9810670347 and talk to her pic.twitter.com/AQcpS2q8Jm — Kiran Verma (@VermaKiran) June 1, 2020

Twitterati was happy to see Leelavati dadi get a forever home.

What a lovely ending. I couldn't stop crying yesterday. Thank you for helping #Leelavati maa. Is there anyway i can donate some money to her? is there a funding page? — Berrybumble (@BerrybumbleUK) June 1, 2020

So wonderful to see her smiling! Thankyou for making her a part of your family! I would love to talk to her tomorrow❤ — Purvika Bhambhani T (@purvikaaaa) June 1, 2020

Thanks Kiran for doing this! Me and my wife just saw the video on her by @BDUTT and the 1st thing I searched was a followup on that video and and I found you on twitter. Can we help by donating something? I will also whats app you! — Sudhanshu Sinha (@suds_sinha) June 1, 2020

She is so beautiful dadi....may god bless you with lots of happiness brother...you done a great job.... — Abhishek Singh Rajput (@Avi2singh) June 1, 2020

Incidents like these restore our faith in humanity.