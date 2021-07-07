Disclaimer: The following article contains graphic videos and images. Reader's discretion advised.

It's not even been a week since the gut-wrenching and brutal murder of the pet dog Bruno, and yet another shocking case of animal brutality has surfaced where a street dog was allegedly abused and mercilessly thrashed by para vets at Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre, India's oldest and Delhi's largest all-animal shelter.

Reportedly, a street dog named Manika was brought into the center for treatment but rather, was further abused and allegedly even raped by para vets. However, another staff member recorded the gut-wrenching incident and ousted the torture, following which she was reportedly threatened.

The video was shared on Twitter by animal activist and founder of Smart Sanctuary, Kaveri Bharadwaj, and on Instagram by the page Animal Help Media.

TW: Graphic video.

Manika, unfortunately, could not survive the ordeal but the prime accused, Satyam and Pradeep, are roaming free. As per reports, the police refused to even file an FIR against them.

Currently, a petition has been started on Change.org, to demand justice for Manika, with an aim to gain 1,500 signatures.

Many people have also taken to social media to bring awareness to the incident, and demand justice:

Is this really what the world has come to where the very people tasked with saving animals are torturing them instead? It's high time we bring in stricter laws against animal abuse.