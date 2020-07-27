Following border skirmishes with China, last month, Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, SHEIN and Cam Scanner.

Sources have now revealed that Indian government has drawn a list of 275 other Chinese apps and will examine them for violation of national security and user privacy.

This hints at the possibility of banning more Chinese apps in the future, including PubG.

Other apps on the list accessed by ET, include, Zili by Xiaomi, Ali Express by Alibaba, Resso by ByteDance, etc.

While the union home ministry did not respond to queries about this development, sources believe that the government could ban either all, some or none of the apps from the list.

Officials say these apps are being examined for the alleged flow of data to China that poses a threat to sovereignty and integrity of India.

According to latest reports by India Today, the Indian government has banned 47 more apps of Chinese origin. These apps were operating as clones of apps banned previously. The list of the 47 Chinese applications will be released soon.