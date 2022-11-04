You’re a news reporter assigned to report on the celebrations following India versus Bangladesh cricket match. What a fantastic assignment for the day! Yet, what do you do? You promote inceldom in front of the national television and crib about a woman who left another man (for good) years ago. You let him reveal her name and ask bunch of men to request her to unblock him.

In a clip going viral on Twitter, a man in Aaj Tak news can be seen being a desperate man-child surrounded by a bunch of men poking fun at the entire affair. The journo cheered him and the surrouning men (smirking) shout, “Varsha! Varsha!” One even says something like, ‘ humaare bhai ko Varsha dilado,‘ as if a woman is nothing more than a lottery ticket.

Seriously? Ab ye sab karoge? pic.twitter.com/H5IdYT1HbK — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) November 3, 2022

Twitter is calling out the news reporting for glorifying subtle misogyny. Here’s what people are saying.

Joke of privacy Privacy, Patriarchal mindset and Objectification of women in one video 😮‍💨 https://t.co/pvvIp4z4UW — deepank deo (@deodeepank) November 3, 2022

Varsha is probably thinking, phew good riddance! — Meera Mohanty (@meeramohanty) November 3, 2022

Honourable @sharmarekha ji. Doesn’t this amount to harassment of the woman on live TV. Hope you have “noted”. CC @NCWIndia — amit (@leosamit) November 3, 2022

That convetional ‘male ego’ resides in delusion.

Agar 8 saal se blocked ho toh girlfriend jaise huyi?? Ajeeb harassment hai !! — Vibhuti (@vibgyor1802) November 3, 2022

@vikrantgupta73 seriously? I expected better from you. When a woman blocks someone for 8 years, she is not his girlfriend for starters. WTF is wrong with you. https://t.co/CzIzDgexrR — Ginni (@mirage871972) November 3, 2022

Now they are harassing women on national TV. https://t.co/gcUxjHp9Hp — 👩‍⚕️ (@Free11_09) November 3, 2022

I'll never understand the brands that are deciding on to advertise on this channel or for that matter any news channel in our country. The content is absolutely ridiculous, wonder who they want to reach through these cartoons. — Asad Khan (@asad96khan) November 3, 2022

Ya ho kya raha hai….Ab ya sab bhi chelega kya🤔 https://t.co/R9HmOMfNch — Shakeel Raja راجاشكيل (@ErRajaShakeel) November 4, 2022

WARSHA must have a reason to block .Did d anchors ever think if warsha is married what effect it could have on her family?Whos he? May b another obsessive one sided frustrated lover who might have just chased her/ intruded into her personal life or even killed her ? disgusting ! https://t.co/MwvGnJzLOS — (طارق) Tarique (@TariqueHAshraf) November 3, 2022

ye hai Indian mainstream news channel… sabse tez #Modia https://t.co/yS2ej2Km4y — Siddharth Rai (@siddies10) November 3, 2022

Seriously! One can only hope.

Cutting edge journalism that makes an immediate and a significant impact on the lives of the people! https://t.co/qGJUYLJS4v — Pankaj (@pankajcgupta) November 3, 2022

Only when you thought mainstream news channels couldn’t get any lower! This ain’t funny, but horribly obtuse.

