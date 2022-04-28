Time and again, the armed forces have given us several life lessons to learn. And now, once again, they are going viral for winning numerous hearts on the internet.

The event was organised by The Indian Army Corps Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey for offering namaz during the holy month of Ramadan.

The many officers were seen praying, regardless of their religion. In fact, a Sikh officer was also spotted offering namaz.

You can check the entire post of the officers offering namaz here:

Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps Commander 15 Corps, Srinagar offering namaz during Ramzan. #IndianArmyPeoplesArmy pic.twitter.com/ErjRaW9j7I — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) April 25, 2022

The picture showcases the real and beautiful side of our country.