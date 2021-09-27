Indian diplomats have been quite vocal in expressing their views with respect to Pakistan on international platforms. Most of the time, it's the young officers who took the world by storm with their fiery speeches and responses to the statements made by the neighbouring country.

Here's some of them whose speeches went viral and got everyone talking.

1. Sneha Dubey, First Secretary, Indian mission in UN criticised Pakistan and its PM Imran Khan for 'talking about India's internal matters' and accused him of uttering lies against India.

In her speech, the 2012 batch IFS officer, said:

This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror.

Her speech went viral on social media within no time and people lauded her efforts.

2. In a strong-worded counter to Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's statement that India supports terrorism, Eenam Gambhir, India's First Secretary at the UN in 2017 said that Pakistan has become 'synonymous with terror' and said that the world 'does not need lessons on democracy and human rights' from it.

She said:

Even as terrorists thrive in Pakistan and roam its streets with impunity, we have heard it lecture about the protection of human rights in India. The world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights from a country whose own situation is charitably described as a failed state. Terroristan is in fact a territory whose contribution to the globalisation of terror is unparalleled.

3. Earlier in 2016. Eenam Gambhir raised a storm by giving a short and crisp reply to the Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif's speech on the situation in Kashmir valley.

What my country and our other neighbours are facing today is Pakistan’s long-standing policy of sponsoring terrorism, the consequences of which have spread well beyond our region.

Raising the matter of Uri attack, which left 17 soldiers dead at the time she said:

Shortly before Pakistan gave its hypocritical sermons in this august house today, its envoy in New Delhi was summoned in the context of the most recent of the terror attacks in Uri that claimed 18 Indian lives. That terrorist attack is part of a trail of continuous flow of terrorists trained and armed by our neighbour and tasked to carry out terrorist attacks in my country.

4. Syed Akbaruddin, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, dramatically extended a hand of friendship to Pakistan through a journalist who complained about lack of dialogue between the two countries.

He stepped away from the podium and walked up to the senior Pakistani journalist.

5. Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, countered Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech with a fierce reply.

She addressed the PM as Imran Khan Niazi and reminded the delegates about Pakistan's genocide in Bangladesh in 1971.

Even coming from the leader of a country that has monopolized the entire value chain of the industry of terrorism, Prime Minister Khan’s justification of terrorism was brazen and incendiary. For someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the gentleman’s game, today’s speech bordered on crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel.

6. Paulomi Tripathi, Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, hit out at Pakistan saying that the country foments a culture of violence at home and across its borders

Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram made references to Jammu and Kashmir, the Babri Masjid demolition and construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during his remarks to the virtual forum on ‘Culture of Peace’. Responding to his statement, Paulomi said:

Pakistan’s deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of religious and ethnic minorities is a cause of persistent concern for the international community,

7. Mijito Vinito, First Secretary of India's Mission to UN, walked out of the assembly when the Pak PM began his speech.

