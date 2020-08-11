Coming Independence Day, 15th August, a diaspora group in the US will hoist India’s National Flag at the Times Square in New York.

As per reports, this will be the first time ever that the Indian tricolour will be unfurled at the iconic destination in New York.

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut confirmed this news in a statement.

It will be the first time ever that India's tricolour will be unfurled at the iconic venue in all its glory. The Times Square flag hoisting ceremony is a testament to the Indian-American community's growing patriotism and is a fitting tribute to the FIA which is celebrating its golden jubilee year.

The event celebrating the Indian Independence Day will see Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal as the Guest of Honour.

Apart from hoisting the Indian flag at the Times Square, the annual tradition of illuminating the Empire State Building in tricolour - orange, white and green will be held on the evening of 14th August.

Earlier, last week, a digital billboard at the Times Square, New York, displayed Ram Mandir to mark the foundation-laying ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya.