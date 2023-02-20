It’s no secret that airport food is expensive. So naturally, many of us prefer taking homemade food over purchasing pricy food available there. It’s normal, and a lot of us do that. Society never pressured us to buy anything from the airport. However, an influencer thinks otherwise.

In a video titled, ‘ Normalise eating Ghar ka Khana at Airport,’ the man was seen eating homemade food with his mother at the airport. He said people looked oddly at the duo eating home food and how such people don’t matter. “ Travelling in flights have become easier for middle class but the societal pressure of buying ₹400 worth dosa and ₹100 worth water bottle is still too damn high,” he wrote in his tweet.

Some people looked at us, oddly, but hey, they don’t matter and we don’t care.



Jitni pocket allow kare utna kharcho. Jo taste pasand ho wo khaao. Society to pata nahi kya kya sochti hai. Sochne do. Tum mast apni life apne style se jiyo. — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 13, 2023

News flash: Nobody really cares about what you’re eating at the airport. Also, TBH, the Indian definition of being middle-class is blurry and pretty ridiculous. Many of us just live in the illusion of being middle class without accounting for our privilege. BTW, taking a flight for travel is a privilege. Less than 5% of Indians can even afford to travel by air.

But many Twitter users are just confused about what’s the big deal in eating home food in airports since literally so many of us do that.

a. Air fare has considerably increased over the years along with inflation & unemployment. It is NOT easier for middle class to travel in flights.



b. "societal pressure to buy ₹100 water" umm ?? No. That's literally the airport rate. Not our choice. https://t.co/eGwvYOs5CP — m 🕊 (@luco_zain) February 20, 2023

1. Whej travelling with parents, they eat at home and Travel.

2. Lounges are everywhere at ₹1

3. No one Judges you at the airport



4. STOP USING YOUR PARENTS FOR SYMPATHY https://t.co/HuQSbKiIpm — Kim Putin (@engineeeer_) February 20, 2023

?? 😭😭



There is nothing “to be” normalised here. Never have I felt any kind of pressure of buying ₹100 worth bottle. https://t.co/hW3Qs7n6Ia — Parth Tyagi (@ParthTyagi21) February 19, 2023

There’s absolutely no societal pressure to buy food and drinks from airport.



People don’t carry food to airport out of their own will. Just adds to the load.



You like it, good for you. But don’t act a victim. https://t.co/TXo3E2clRl — Rohit Raina (@RohittRaina) February 19, 2023

Indian influences try not to be cringe challenge. So what if you ate homemade food at the airport lmao. Mohollay mein mithai baantun kya? https://t.co/bHXSRlH84n — Mohammad Rahil (@m7mdrahil) February 19, 2023

I've been in various Indian airports at least a couple of times every month for the past 6 months and i can assure u that nobody gives a fuck https://t.co/1Qgp8gyGT1 — c. leffie (@LeffieC) February 19, 2023

Made his mother cook food for him on the day of travel

Pays 900 for twitter but wouldn’t let his mother eat a dosa

Records himself eating( which no sane person does) and then proceeds to complain when people find it weird

Wants sympathy and a medal for eating ghar ka khaana https://t.co/h5lauGc50d — Warth 🦋 (@weAllGonnaDye) February 18, 2023

Man paying for blue tick and complaints about dosa on internet. bruh pls have one plate of shame https://t.co/2Yf7yF3nVG — Hemlata (Hema) (@ItsGonnaBeEasy) February 19, 2023

Don't know at which airport you are going in India where people are judging you for home cooked food …influencer ke naam par kuch bhi bolne se matlab hai bas https://t.co/exFGyrVFyw — . (@tannuaggarwal_) February 17, 2023

Using micro-blogging sites has become easier for middle class but the societal pressure of buying ₹800 worth twitter blue verification is still too damn high.



Mobile shop wale bhaiya installed twitter for my journey to Goa and I used it at the airport, with nimbu ka achaar. https://t.co/8We6dIWYov — Noddy Skywalker (@noddyatthedisco) February 19, 2023

