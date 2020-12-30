We've known Kerala as 'God's own country' for a long time now, thanks to its lush greenery, picturesque hill towns, and beautiful beaches. But if we delve deeper, we'll observe that there's more to the state than natural beauty. Social welfare, educated people, progressive society and communal harmony are yet other meaningful aspects where Kerala strikingly stands out.

Here's a few instances from 2020 that prove Kerala truly is God's own country.

1. A farmers' association in Kerala sent a truckload of pineapples to farmers protesting in Delhi to show their solidarity.

Trucks loaded with 16 tonnes of pineapples were sent from Vazhakulam, popularly referred to as the 'Pineapple City', for free distribution among protesting farmers in Delhi.

2. The Kerala government announced scholarships for transgender students and financial aid for legally married transcouples.

Back in 2015, Kerala became the first state in India to unveil the Transgender Policy to end the societal stigma towards the sexual minority. The recent scholarships and financial grants announced by the government are aimed towards bringing the marginalised transgender community into the mainstream.

3. The Kerala government home-delivered mid-day meals to school students across the state when the schools were shut during lockdown so that kids don't go hungry.

With schools remaining shut following the Covid-19 lockdown, the state government distributed provisions and rice kits to all students up to class 8th and anganwadi centres covered under the mid-day meal scheme.

4. Kerala prisoners made over 6,000 masks in just two days to overcome the shortage of masks amid coronavirus lockdown.

#COVID19 | Solving The Mask Problem 😷



In light of the shortage, directions were given to engage the prisons in the State in manufacturing masks. It has commenced on a war footing basis. Today, the Prison officials of Thiruvananthapuram Jail have handed over the first batch. pic.twitter.com/QKgHWqYNOg — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 14, 2020

5. The Kerala government provided counselling and psychosocial support to people in isolation and quarantine during the pandemic.

Various projects like District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), DISHA under Department of Health and Family welfare were brought together to strategise and implement mental health initiatives in the state.

6. Kerala launched virtual school TV channels to ensure that students with no internet access weren't academically lagging behind.

The State Education Department of Kerala started online sessions named ‘First Bell’ to be telecast through VICTERS TV Channel and available for free on cable networks, over the internet and direct-to-home across the state.

7. Teachers in Kerala used augmented reality to teach students during online classes.

This is too cool! A school in Malappuram, Kerala uses augmented reality for online classes! And an elephant, cow appear in class rooms (it’s News Minute video) pic.twitter.com/z1j5yCHslg — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) July 11, 2020

8. A Muslim family in Kerala conducted their adopted daughter’s wedding in a temple setting an example in communal harmony.

It's still possible in Today's India🇮🇳. When Rajeshwari's parents passed away, she was 7years old&arrived at Abdulla's home. She was raised by this Kerala Muslim family as their daughter. At the age of 22, her marriage to Vishnu was arranged by these Muslim parents in the Temple. pic.twitter.com/R0EBrQZKzA — JijoyMatts' (@jijoy_matt) February 18, 2020

9. A mosque in Kerala set an example in communal harmony by hosting a Hindu wedding on its premises.

The mosque committee supported the wedding by donating Rs. 2 lakh and 10 sovereigns of gold to the bride.

10. Kerala government arranged for a 70-seater boat to help a stranded girl write her exam on time during lockdown.

Daughter of a daily-wage worker, the girl paid Rs.18 for each round trip.

11. Kerala High Court restrained schools from levying additional school fees during the lockdown.

A single-judge bench of Justice C.S. Dias pointed out in his verdict that the right to education was sacrosanct in the Constitution of India and is mandated under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

12. As a mark of respect to the health workers, a Malappuram school brought out a notebook with drawings of health workers on its cover.

As many as 500 notebooks with covers dedicated to the health workers were printed by the school and distributed among students.

A state of many firsts, Kerala is truly leading the way.