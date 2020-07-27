This 82-year-old industrialist has surely taught us important life lessons that can help us in becoming better human beings. He is a living example of what a true gentleman really is, because possessing qualities like kindness and empathy is not everyone's cup of tea.
On that note, here are 6 instances that prove Ratan Tata is a man with a golden heart.
1. When he urged companies not to lay off employees due to the ongoing pandemic.
Before humanitarianism became cool there was Ratan Tata who went about doing his bit without fuss or fluster. My admiration for this gentleman grows, he embodies empathy in his every act. https://t.co/8Ht2X3ebWr— Ram Subramanian (@VORdotcom) July 24, 2020
2. When his awesome reply won the internet after someone called him 'Chhotu' on Instagram.
I’ve just seen that the number of people on this page has reached a milestone. This wonderful online family is not what I expected when I joined Instagram and I have you to thank for it. I do believe that the quality of connections you make in this age of the internet is far greater than any number. Being a part of your community and learning from you is truly exciting and makes me very happy and I hope our journey together continues.
3. When he appealed to his fans and followers to adopt and lookout for abandoned pets.
4. When he urged his followers to stop online hate and to be empathetic.
Recently, Ratan Tata shared a compassionate post online, urging his fans and followers to put an end to online hate and virtual bullying. He asked people to be empathetic towards each other, instead of passing judgements and creating negativity in these times of crisis. He says instead of hating on one another, we must learn to be kind, sensitive and patient towards one another.
5. When he was woke enough and busted fake news about himself.
This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms. If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels. Hope you are safe and do take care. pic.twitter.com/RNVL40aRTB— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) April 11, 2020
6. When he publicly shared his personal experience on how nepotism affected him.
A true gentlemen with a golden heart.