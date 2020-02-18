Recently, it was reported that 68 female students were asked to strip by authorities at an educational institute in Bhuj, Gujarat, in order to confirm if they were menstruating or not.

At a time when we are aiming for equality among all genders, the horrific incident drew a lot of flak from people. And if this wasn't enough, Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir, the same sect that runs this institute, further exposed his sick mentality.

A video of him from about a year ago, where he is preaching about menstruating women, is doing rounds on the Internet.

While preaching he said:

A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as 'kutri' (bitch).

And according to him, people who eat food prepared by menstruating women, will be born as oxen. Further he also referred to the shastras to substantiate his remarks.

You can feel whatever you want but these rules have been outlined in the shastras.

His words didn't go down well with people who took to Twitter to point the misogyny.

Who will tell him he spent the first 9 months of his life in a sac filled with menstrual blood? https://t.co/S0jUp3xAGH — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) February 18, 2020

If menstruating women who cook will be reborn as bitches ..all I have to say is I would rather be born a bitch than an ass ;) — epifunny (@nandinisushil) February 18, 2020

"If you eat food prepared by a menstruating woman even once, then your next avatar will definitely be that of an ox. A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as a bitch."



Ashamed to call myself a Hindu!https://t.co/X7oqA6n4Py — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) February 18, 2020

This disgusting & regressive mindset that aims to push a gender behind another will be the end of progress in our country.



We must not tolerate such bigotry. Stand up and speak out against such agents of gender discrimination. https://t.co/la4GTYyNdW — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) February 18, 2020

Men who eat food prepared by menstruating women will be re-born as Ox and if menstruating women cook, they will become bitch - Swami Krishnaswarup Dasji, Swaminarain Bhuj Mandir



And those who listen to idiots like him will be re-born as mules in Pakistan https://t.co/nUFTSKXwPW — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) February 18, 2020

They should give us a free cook to help us in those days ya. Maggi banane ke liye bhi kutri banna padega. Who tho? #womenwoeshttps://t.co/xuJgMMDr5U — Shivani Bazaz (@shivanibazaz) February 18, 2020

This applies only to those who are condemned to be reborn and not good enough to achieve Moksha. People like me are not affected. https://t.co/MOmqCvez1E — Aunindyo Chakravarty #DesiDemocracy (@AunindyoC) February 18, 2020

Yeh lo! Inki suno. It's not like there's any dearth of comedy in our lives. https://t.co/R8kFIFqTrN — Vikram Singh (@cynicalVS) February 18, 2020

Hypocrisy does exist in modern India. It is an outrageous . Human right violations

⁦@PMOIndia⁩⁦@MoHFW_INDIA⁩⁦@drharshvardhan⁩⁦@HRDMinistry⁩



Menstruating women who cook will be reborn as dogs: Bhuj seer shocker - India News https://t.co/tWynp0G8gK — Ravi raj - @rr (@raviraj82006007) February 18, 2020

So menstruating women are so impure that they would be reborn as bitches if they cook, and men who ate that food as oxen?

Okay. What should menstruating women feed to their newborn babies, swami ji?

Or they should starve their babies for those 3-5 days?https://t.co/O75oTqzkqY — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) February 18, 2020

Brazen misogyny is the new normal under the prevailing Hindutva.https://t.co/p7vc0apfMw — Jitendra K Biswal (@JBiswal) February 18, 2020

What can I say - misogyny and regressive attitudehttps://t.co/TfAlU4ElBm — Vibha Mathur (@vibhamathur10) February 18, 2020

It should be noted that the same sect prohibits women from entering temples or kitchens while they are on their period.

It's 2020 and also high time to do away with deeply entrenched menstrual taboos.