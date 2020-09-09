The NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) arrested Rhea Chakraborty, yesterday, in connection with consumption and possession of drugs in the past.

That resulted in social media upheaval, with opinions both against and in support of the actor.

Now, if you have noticed, those standing up for her have been using the quote 'roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash patriarchy, me and you'.

The reason behind that is the T-shirt that she was spotted wearing during one of her hearings. The text written on the T-shirt was presumably Rhea's way of making a statement, which is something she succeeded in.

Today, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB and for the Day, She was wearing “Smash The Patriarchy” tee shirt.



“Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you."@Tweet2Rhea is one woman army ❤️❤️#CopiedFromFacebook pic.twitter.com/poWopHrr5D — Gaurav Rai (@IacGaurav) September 8, 2020

But social media isn't the only place where you can see this particular quote, if reports are to be believed, it has also impacted Google searches over the last one day.

People have been looking up the word 'patriarchy', making it one of the top-trends on the search engine, in some parts of the country.

The T-shirt has been in news so much, that people have started looking for its seller, and our research tells us that you can get it on clothing site 'The Souled Store'.

It is a part of their campaign, in collaboration with NGO 'GiveHer5', to help women in India get better menstrual products.

The T-shirt is currently sold out, but you can go to their website to read up more about the campaign, named 'Roses Are Red'.

The slogan for justice.