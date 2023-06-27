Those of you who have watched SRK’s Swades would recall the old woman’s face as she murmured ‘bijli‘ when the bulb in front of her lightened up, symbolising Mohan Bhargav’s success in bringing electricity supply to the village.

IPS Officer Anukriti Sharma quoted the same scene as she shared a video of ‘lightning up’ Noorjahan Aunty’s house in Bulandshahr, UP.

Talking to the media, IPS Anukriti Sharma revealed that they are trying to bridge the distance between the police force and the public by regularly visiting the villages, conducting chaupals, and addressing concerns.

The elderly woman, Noorjahan, visited one of those chaupals and shared that her house doesn’t have an electricity connection yet. She is poor and a widow, living alone since her daughter’s marriage, revealed the IPS officer.

Hearing her concerns, the police resolved to light up her house. They not only ensured an electricity connection but also installed a bulb and electric fan at her place.

IPS Anukriti Sharma shared the video of the heartwarming moment on Twitter. “Swades moment of my life Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty’s house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life”, she tweeted.

Swades moment of my life 🌸😊 Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support 😊#uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS 🇮🇳 (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

The broad smile that splashed across Noorjahan Aunty’s face when she saw the lit bulb; when she patted the IPS Officer’s back; when she ate the sweet of celebration is undeniably wholesome. Many Twitter users were heart warmed by the video.

Happy to see young civil servants focusing on the grass roots of society solving the basic problems. I hope to serve them in the near future and contribute towards society. https://t.co/XZSuOAen56 — Ramkesh Meena (@RkMeenaBassi) June 27, 2023

"How far that little candle throws its beams! So shines a good deed in a naughty world." – Portia in Merchant of Venice https://t.co/CKZxfxvAzr — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) June 27, 2023

This is what India needs today…..but sadly hatred being spread 24×7. The country needs a healing touch like this. May God bless officers like you. https://t.co/L6V6AGGAuk — Perneet Singh (@perneetsingh) June 27, 2023

Initially, I found this video wholesome. Noorjahan Aunty is visibly ecstatic. We can sense her happiness through the video, and it’s heartwarming… until I realised which year this is.

Not to take away from her joy, but it’s really sad Noorjahan Aunty was in a situation like this in the first place.

Many Twitter users pointed out the same – how it was really the bare minimum, that it’s 2023, and it is concerning how people in rural India struggle to access something as basic as electricity, despite the grand proclamations.

Don't care even if it's PR as long as someone's life gets better but to think someone as prestigious as an IPS has to go door to door to provide something as basic as electricity to citizens says a lot about the dilapidated state of government institutions like electricity boards https://t.co/RTtH3a2pfO — Mr Melancholy (@chakravartiin) June 27, 2023

Why doesn’t bulandshahar have electricity?! https://t.co/ydVPKQOoww — Dr G (@idovoodoo_) June 27, 2023

People who are praising this should realise that something as basic as electricity should be available (not for free though) without the involvement of police officers. It is not impressive or celebration worthy, its embarassing. What makes it worse is people praising this. https://t.co/swXGwDHRVa pic.twitter.com/whapFg3BZ9 — Rohit Kumar Jha (@blackholesmerge) June 27, 2023

What do you think about this?